The Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated Lux Aesthetic Medical Spa with its ribbon-cutting ceremony at the business’ new downtown location. The new location at 132 South Main Drive is among many locations the Van Alstyne Community Development Corporation has assisted through the facade and infrastructure improvement grant program.

“The Van Alstyne CDC is proud to have helped Lux Aesthetic relocate to historic downtown through our Community Development grant program designed to help businesses such as this be successful in our community,” CDC Executive Director Rodney Williams said.

Mayor Steve Riley presented the ceremonial Chamber certificate to owner Barbie Griffin in the presence of local supporters, clients and city officials, including City Manager Lane Jones and City Council members Marla Butler and Katrina Arsenault.

The new location of Lux Aesthetic Medical Spa showcases the skills of specialized professionals. Dr. Vu Ho is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon who performs eye and facelifts, liposuction and laser treatments. Janet Dean is an advanced nurse practitioner who provides Lux clients with weight management services and bio-identical hormone replacement pellet therapy. In addition to owning the business, Griffin, who is also a registered nurse, serves as an aesthetic nurse injector. Lux also offers services from a licensed massage therapist, licensed master esthetician and a cosmetology and lash expert.

“It is so rewarding to see the outpouring of support from the public,” Griffin said. “We have been diligent in bringing beauty and elegance together with advanced medical technology to Van Alstyne, Texas.”

The 3,000 square foot medical spa’s other services include Botox, hormone pellet therapy, chemical peels, massage services and filler treatments.