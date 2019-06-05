Each year the Van Alstyne Historical Museum sponsors an essay contest for fourth grade students. The students are given a tour of the museum and later are required to write an essay regarding Van Alstyne history. Last month, the recognition program was presented for Partin Elementary School.

First place went to John and Nelda Partin by Bryna Skinner and Troop 44 by Seth Wyatt. Second place was given to Collin McKinney by Miranda Gossett and Mantua by Ella Babe Kuhl. Third place went to Two Gunslingers by Tanner Powers and Billy Parish by Jake Cranford.

Most original was given to Sold on Mrs. Debra Pettit by Ammon Bentley and Sam “Dolly” Gray by Jacob Jackson.

Historical Contribution went to Graves on My Street by Sarah Bishop, Cannon Cemetery by Dawson McDonald and Dorothy Fielder Memorial Park by Madison Mousseau.

Honorable mentions went to History of Van Alstyne, Texas by Aleah Bishop, Van Alstyne by Makayla Kretz and Van Alstyne by Alexis Beazley. Panter Spirit went to Railroad by Parker Rodriguez.