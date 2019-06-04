Hailing the effort as one that will have sizable influence on Amarillo and the surrounding area, the Texas Department of Transportation joined a series of other entities on Monday for a State Loop 335 relocation groundbreaking ceremony. Officials representing the Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization, City of Amarillo, Potter County, Randall County and Ports-to-Plains Alliance gathered with TxDOT personnel at the Randall County Fire & Rescue Station #2 to celebrate the westward relocation to Helium Road.

An initial step in relocating State Loop 335 west to Helium Road starts with construction of frontage roads from FM 2590 to Interstate 40, per officials, adding the project serves as a significant segment of State Loop 335 and is a key piece in upgrading the entire loop to a controlled access freeway-type facility including main lanes, ramps, one-way frontage roads and three-level interchanges at I-40, I-27 and US 87, conditional upon future funding.

"It's going to have massive positive impact on the City of Amarillo and the entire region," Miller said. "We're talking about multiple alternative routes, improving passenger safety and economic impact. We want to say thank you to our partners. So frequently TxDOT is lost in a project like this. This wouldn't be possible without the partnership of TxDOT and we have something that many areas of our state don't have - and that's a true partnership. We need to focus on this going forward."

Officials said the Texas Transportation Commission previously awarded $46.8 million to Allen Butler Construction, Inc. for construction of the 5.575 mile stretch.

"This road is important to the movement of freight and goods, especially the ties into I-27," Texas Transportation Commission Commissioner Jeff Austin said. "On behalf of the Commission, from Amarillo to El Paso, to Texarkana to Beaumont to McAllen, we work for you. We thank you for everything that you're doing in supporting the local projects. I cannot say enough how establishing priorities together helped to make this happen."

TxDOT Amarillo District Engineer Brian Crawford said the purpose of the projects is twofold.

"First, and most obvious to those of us in this area, is to alleviate congestion on the existing State Loop 335," he said. "We call it Soncy Road here in west and southwest Amarillo. For those of you who drive Soncy Road on a regular basis, you know it's no longer an efficient route, particularly for truck traffic. Additionally, development in this area has progressed to the point where the expansion of this highway is no longer a viable alternative. Therefore, we are relocating this portion of State Loop 335 one mile west to the existing Helium Road corridor."

Crawford said the second and longer range purpose is to create a viable north-south route for traffic, particularly truck traffic, to travel through the Amarillo area without traversing downtown.