House finally sends $19.1 billion disaster aid package to Trump’s desk

WASHINGTON — The House sent a $19.1 billion disaster aid package to President Donald Trump’s desk Monday, more than a week after the first of three Republican holdouts objected to passing the legislation by unanimous consent.

The bill, which was the result of months of exhaustive negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and the White House, received a vote of 354-58 just hours after the House returned from a weeklong Memorial Day break.

Trump has said he supports the bill and is expected to sign it.

The legislation would provide $4.6 billion to help farmers and rural communities, $3.25 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers disaster mitigation projects, $3.2 billion to rebuild military bases and Coast Guard facilities and $2.4 billion for Community Development Block Grants that will help communities rebuild homes and businesses.

The bill took months to come together and was delayed for a variety of reasons, including debate about how much additional aid should go to Puerto Rico to help it continue to recover from two devastating hurricanes that claimed about 3,000 lives in 2017.

— CQ Roll Call

Judge tosses House lawsuit over border wall spending

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington on Monday threw out the House’s lawsuit against the Trump administration over funds to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the courts were not the place to settle this dispute over congressional appropriations power.

The Democrat-led House filed the lawsuit challenging parts of the administration plan to spend up to $8.1 billion for construction of southern border barriers, arguing that Congress had turned aside President Donald Trump’s request for $5 billion and instead appropriated $1.375 billion.

The House argued that the spending would violate the Appropriations Clause of the Constitution and usurp Congress’ authority, while the Justice Department called it a case about whether the administration is not appropriately executing a statute.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden didn’t get that far. He said the Trump administration correctly argued that the Constitution does not give the House the right to “conscript the Judiciary in a political turf war with the President over the implementation of legislation.”

— CQ Roll Call

While family forgives, man who threw boy over Mall of America railing offers no apology, explanation before sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis man who admitted to throwing a 5-year-old boy over a third-floor railing at the Mall of America earlier this year offered no apology and no explanation for his actions before he was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison for his crime.

“Is there anything you want to say?” asked Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding.

“No,” said Emmanuel D. Aranda, dressed in an untucked button-down shirt and slacks.

The Woodbury boy named Landen survived the shocking incident, which captured worldwide attention, but suffered massive head trauma and fractures in his arms and legs. His parents did not attend Aranda’s sentencing, but provided victim-impact statements that were read aloud in court. Both said they forgive Aranda, and that their son’s story has touched people across the world.

“I’m not letting you take any part of our family,” said the boy’s mother. “You’re not taking our love, our joy, our peace; you’re not taking anything! I refuse to be full of anger and hatred. I refuse to let you take my joy.”

Family spokeswoman, Kathy Tunheim, who was in attendance, said the boy remains in “treatment,” and that the family continues to ask for privacy.

— Minneapolis Star Tribune

Newest undocumented immigrants are better educated, more fluent in English, study finds

The profile of immigrants who enter and stay in the United States without government permission is changing.

They’re more fluent in English. And better educated.

A new analysis by the Pew Research Center, the nonpartisan institute in Washington, D.C., shows that in 2016, one-third of adult, undocumented migrants were proficient in English, meaning they either spoke only English at home or described themselves as handling the language very well.

That’s up from only a quarter of migrants in 2007.

During the same time, the share of undocumented immigrants aged 25 to 64 who had college degrees grew from 15% to 17 percent, reported Pew senior demographer Jeffrey Passel and senior writer and editor D’Vera Cohn.

That’s slow to moderate growth. But among recent arrivals — those who have been in the country five years or less — the changes were dramatic.

The share of newer immigrants with college degrees hit 30% in 2016, up from 17% in 2007. Meanwhile, the percentage of recent, undocumented immigrants who lacked high-school degrees fell from 44% in 2007 to 31% in 2016.

The research arrives as President Donald Trump again characterized the U.S. as being “invaded” by huge numbers of “illegal aliens” who overwhelm schools, crowd hospitals and commit crimes.

— Philly.com