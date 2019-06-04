25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The National Right to Life Committee and other anti-abortion groups on Wednesday called for a boycott of products made by the company that developed RU-486, the so-called abortion pill that is about to be tested for possible U.S. manufacture.

50 years ago:

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - The Navy gave up for lost Tuesday the 73 men missing from a U.S. destroyer cut in half in the South China Sea by an Australian aircraft carrier.

75 years ago:

The great Southwest wheat belt rolled up its sleeves today for its annual harvest - a job made more difficult this year because of the war-time manpower and equipment shortages.

100 years ago:

A man once bought Manhattan Island for $25. He had $24. Buy War Savings Stamps and be ready.