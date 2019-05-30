The eighth annual Tour de Agua cycling event takes place Saturday, June 8, in Dublin.

Four routes provide an option for riders of all ages and experience levels. Choose from 9, 25, 41 or 66 miles. All routes begin and end beside the giant soda bottle at Old Doc’s Soda Shop.

Riders will enjoy free breakfast burritos provided by Nikki’s Neat Eats, beautiful scenery, friendly rest stops and all the Dublin Bottling Works soda they can drink.

Members from the Air Force Cycling Team will be participating in the ride this year, and communications support will be provided by the Cross Timbers Amateur Radio Club.

After the ride, join the festivities downtown beside Old Doc’s from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. and enjoy live music, $5 food options and free activities for kids which include a big sand pile, inflatables from Jumping Jackets and a variety of yard games.

Ride proceeds benefit the projects of Kids Across Cultures, who help provide community support and clean water to families around the world. Register online at bikereg.com/rideforthechange through June 6. In-person registration will be beside Old Doc’s from 6:30–8 p.m. on June 7 and 6:30-7:30 a.m. on June 8. Cost for the nine-mile route is $25, and the longer routes are $40.

Visit rideforthechange.com or the Tour de Agua Facebook page to learn more.