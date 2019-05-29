Van Alstyne Police have identified and arrested a suspect in an armed robbery from May 18. Police Chief Tim Barnes said the incident in question saw a victim robbed at gunpoint of his cash by a man wearing a heavy mask.

“Through investigation and leads, police determined that the suspect could be found in the 500 block of Miller Street,” Barnes said.

Officers obtained a search warrant and served it Tuesday evening. The suspect, an 18-year-old male, was taken into custody without problem, Barnes said.

Police also found evidence in the house “relating to the robbery,” Barnes said. That included cash and a heavy mask. Officers also found and obtained two assault rifles and seven handguns, all having been reported as stolen to Collin County law enforcement.

As of Wednesday, the suspect remained incarcerated on a felony 2 charge of aggravated robbery and faces the possibility of several others charges, Barnes said.

The Van Alstyne police chief added he could not be more pleased with the investigating officers’ work and said the department’s investigation will continue.