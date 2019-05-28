The City of Amarillo has passed a resolution clearing the way for a bond refinancing effort officials said would translate to millions of dollars in savings. The Amarillo City Council voted 5-0 to approve an Amarillo Economic Development Corporation resolution authorizing the issuance of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Taxable Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019.

Officials said the AEDC Board of Directors determined refunding of the outstanding Taxable Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2009 should be financed from the proceeds of sale of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Taxable Sales Tax Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2019.

"With this refunding and refinancing, it will save us over $5 million in an 11 year period, so that is pretty substantial," AEDC President and CEO Kevin Carter said. "A month ago, when we were talking about this, it was going to be a 16.3 percent savings, and now that has jumped because the market was so favorable, to a 19.3 percent savings. It's pretty amazing, 3 percent savings in just a month's period."

Steven Adams is managing director of the city's financial advisory firm, Specialized Public Finance.

"What we basically did here was refinance some existing debt, which was at a higher interest rate," he said. "We refinanced it at 3 percent, for the same term. We just took the debt straight down. We had orders for $83 million in bonds and we only had $27 million to sell. So, therefore, we were able to lower the interest rates during the pricing. The annual savings is about $480,000 between now and 2030. Only the interest savings are taken levelly every single year. The current debt and the past debt have the same 2030 maturity."

Officials said the transaction would close on June 18.