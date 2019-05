A 55-year-old Stephenville man died Sunday in a motorcycle accident on CR 299, according to an accident report issued by the Texas Highway Patrol.

Gregory Wells was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bart Greenway.

The report states that Wells was heading northeast on a 2007 Kawasaki when it “failed to negotiate a right curve.”

Wells then drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence post.