Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick didn't get everything he wanted this legislative session, but he got a lot of it, so he was relaxed yet energized during a wide-ranging discussion about his doubts for accomplishing a difficult legislative agenda (few), his prospects for a job with the Trump administration (zero), and why he's confident for the future (hint: his first name is Dennis).

Patrick said the session's major goals on property taxes, school finance and higher teacher pay would have been out of reach without first-term House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Lake Jackson, to share the load.

"If we had not had a change of leadership, these things would not have happened," Patrick said, referring obliquely to the former House leader, Joe Straus, a moderate Republican from San Antonio with whom the conservative Patrick tangled frequently in private and, particularly last regular session, in public.

"I don't want to say anything negative about the last speaker, but it seemed that he was more focused on going to war with the governor, or going to war with the Senate, or going to war with me, than getting things done," Patrick told reporters late Sunday afternoon during a break in action on the Senate floor.

This year, no newspaper ran a single quote from Patrick, Bonnen or Gov. Greg Abbott taking potshots at each other, and there was a reason for that, he said.

"We all said if we're going to do this, we have to work together, and if we have our disagreements, we disagree privately and work that out," Patrick said. "And there haven't even been many of those, to be honest with you."

Breakfast meetings between the Big 3 — Abbott, Patrick and Bonnen, the three most powerful leaders in state government — were frequent and focused.

"It was just the three of us and our chiefs of staff, and they all dealt with substance. There was very little chitchat; we got right into the issues," Patrick said, adding that he and Bonnen frequently picked up the phone or crossed the Rotunda, sometimes unannounced, for face-to-face sessions — a far cry from the almost nonexistent interaction with Straus.

With this new spirit of cooperation, Patrick said he was confident and relaxed the entire session.

"I never had any doubt that we would get there," he said. "There was a question — could we get it done on time or would it take another 30 days (for a special session) — but we were not going to leave here with $9 billion in the bank and not address property taxes, school finance and teacher pay."

Patrick is already looking forward to the next session in 2021.

"We have something to really build on for the future, this relationship the governor, Dennis and I have," he said.

Asked about rumors that he's being considered for a position with President Donald Trump, a steadfast political ally, Patrick was adamant.

"I have never seen a story that has absolutely no substance get to be so big," said Patrick, who was reelected last fall by 4.8 percentage points, a much smaller margin than his general election victory in 2014. "I have spent a lot of time with the president. I have been in the limousine with him, I've been on Air Force One with him. ... We have never, ever talked about me taking a position in the administration. Nothing. Zero."

Even if Trump asked, the answer would be no, he said.

"I would turn it down. First of all, I can serve him in many ways as lieutenant governor. You know, we have been a great ally — the first state to pass a sanctuary city law, we've been out there on the border, I've kind of become the unofficial spokesman on the border issues on Fox News.

"Right before he got elected ... I said, you know Donald, I believe you are going to win the election, and I want you to know I am not interested in any position whatsoever," Patrick said.

"Look, I've got five grandkids and one coming in October. I wouldn't leave them for anything in the world. There's nothing he could ask me. Plus, I love being lieutenant governor. This is the coolest job in politics in the country, and it's a very powerful job," he said.