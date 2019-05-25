U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Austin, will deliver the keynote address for the 18th annual Memorial Day Event at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop on Monday.

McCaul, who is the Republican leader of the Foreign Affairs Committee, represents the 10th Congressional District of Texas, which stretches from Austin to just east of Houston and includes a large swath of Bastrop County.

The Memorial Day event will begin at 10 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 1409 Texas 95 North in Bastrop, and will include a dissemination of Buddy Poppies, presentation of a joint proclamation by the city of Bastrop and Bastrop County, and “Taps” by Bastrop police detective Jason Pierson.

The event is put on by Veterans of Foreign Wars posts 6115 and 12104 in conjunction with the Bastrop High School Navy JROTC.

In Smithville, the Laying of the Wreaths ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 311 NW Second St.

VFW Post 1309 is hosting a Memorial Day event, beginning at 11 a.m. at the VFW building, 557 NW Loop 230 in Smithville. Smithville school district superintendent Cheryl Burns will be the guest speaker and the Bastrop County Honor Guard and American Legion essay winners will be in attendance.

The event will be followed by a hamburger and hot dog lunch free to the public. There will also be a 52-card deck raffle, a 50/50 drawing and a cake walk.

Weekend Planner

Here are some other events happening in Bastrop County over the holiday weekend:

May 25

Historic downtown walking tours: 10 a.m. at the Bastrop Museum and Visitor Center, 904 Main St. The tour will be about 45 minutes long.

May 25

Bastrop County Food Truck Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bastrop Community Gardens, 1067 state Highway 71. The event will feature various food trucks, kids activities, face painting, a full bar, live music and local retailers.

May 25

Predators of the Pines: 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Buescher State Park, 100 State Road 1E, Smithville. Attendees will take a guided hike to learn about local predators and what makes them efficient hunters.

May 25

Discover the Lost Pines guided hike: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Road 1A. The guided hike will include information on the pine trees in the area, the 2011 fire and the Civilian Conservation Corps who helped build the park.

May 25 - June 1

“Dearly Beloved”: 7:30 p.m. May 25 and June 1 and 2:30 p.m. May 26 at the Bastrop Opera House, 711 Spring St. The comedy, written by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope, features an over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small town eccentrics. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for students and $8 for ages 14 and younger. For information, visit bastropoperahouse.com.

May 26

The Steel Magnolias performance: 10 a.m. at Riverside Christian Church, 3300 state Highway 21 E, Bastrop. The Steel Magnolias will present a fully choreographed concert of Southern gospel music.

May 26

Cedar Creek Cemetery Association picnic: 12:30 p.m. at the Old Cedar Creek Schoolhouse, 1185 state Highway 21 W. Donations will be used for the upkeep of the Upper and Lower Cedar Creek Cemeteries. Families are asked to provide salads, vegetables and desserts.

May 28

Bastrop City Council meeting: 6:30 p.m. at the Bastrop City Council chambers, 1311 Chestnut St. For more information: cityofbastrop.org.