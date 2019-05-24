Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday! The long Memorial Day weekend is finally here and we're going to see some hot, summery weather to boot, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies will gradually clear up and give way to sunshine as daytime temperatures will reach a high of around 90 degrees, forecasters said. If you plan to spend a lot of time outside, we recommend wearing sunscreen, drinking lots of water and staying cool with a hat.

South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening and could have gusts as strong as 20 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures will stay above 73 degrees at night. A 10% chance of rain exists after 1 a.m., forecasters said.

Here's a look at the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 90. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny with a high near 90. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph through the evening could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 91. South winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 73.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 90. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 72.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 90.