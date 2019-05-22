The Van Alstyne City Council recently approved the issuance of $1.205 million in certificates of obligation to purchase four pieces of land.

City Manager Lane Jones has been looking into the land purchases for four properties that could be of use to the city.

Those include a property owned by the Van Alstyne Independent School District and formerly used as its administration building and the elementary school; about 10 empty acres between Dallas and Kelly streets now owned by the First Baptist Church; the Railcar Park on South Main owned by the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce; and empty lots between Van Alstyne Parkway and Jefferson Streets owned by S6 Ranches. The last two are designated to be used for downtown parking lots, the uses of the first two have not yet been finalized.

The money necessary for these purchases will not, according to presenter Jim Sabonis of Hilltop Securities, make a difference in the taxable assessed value nor increase the city’s interest and sinking rate of $0.1205.

Sabonis showed the city’s taxable assessed value has increased from $155,249,590 in 2009 to its current $292,933,177 rate of 2018. He also showed the city’s tax rate has lowered from $0.65 per $100 of valuation in 2009 to its current $0.596 per $100 of valuation in 2018.

“It’s a modest plan based on our resources,” Sabonis said.

The first order of business was to approve the tax and revenue certificates of obligation for an approximate $1.205 million to cover the costs of these purchases. That was approved unanimously. The time frame for this process shows Van Alstyne must give public notice twice during May of this intent. At the July 9 meeting, the results of the loan request will be presented to the council, and, should the process continue to be successful, the funds are expected to be delivered to the city around Aug. 7.

The total costs for these properties are $170,000 for the S6 Ranches land, $46,000 for the Chamber of Commerce property, $525,000 for the Van Alstyne ISD parcel and $390,000 for the church property. There will also be figured in $250,000 for planning, engineering and architectural work and $84,000 for the cost of issuance.

Speaking against the purchases was resident Teddie Ann Salmon, who said she is “hoping it is not a done deal.”

“This is the second time the church property has been presented for purchase,” Salmon said. “Yet there are no for sale signs on the property.”

She also expressed her belief the city’s use of the property belonging to the church will depreciate the property values of the homes in that area.

“Sometimes a bargain is not always a bargain,” Salmon said.

Suzon Crowell also spoke out against the purchase of those 10 acres on Kelly Lane and against the proposed purchase of the Van Alstyne ISD property.

“We don’t have the money to repair what we already have,” Crowell said. “We are looking at expanding our debt, but not for improvement. I ask that the city reconsider spending $1.2 million of our money on these purposes.”

The purchase of all four properties plus the certificates of obligation were approved, individually and unanimously, following the discussions.