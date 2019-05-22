Van Alstyne’s Public Library was packed Saturday for its Summer Reading Program blast-off. Kids of all ages lined up to get faces painted, blow bubbles indoors, and pet the miniature horse, which was also indoors. And quite a few children were seen checking out the books they had already selected.

The library will present the Summer Reading Program from 10:30 a.m. until noon every Monday between June 1 and July 15. These will take place at the Van Alstyne Community Center, 262 N. Preston, and teaches, through hands-on activities and demonstrations, about science, music, machinery, and more.

The summer programs begin June 3 with magic and puppets illustrating the difference between science fact and science fiction. On June 10 storyteller Dru Woods will be present. On June 17, the children will be treated to Big Rig day and on site will be fire engines and bulldozers that keep Van Alstyne running. On June 24 is another science day, with scientific experience creating special effects. On July 1, the community center will be resplendent with old-fashioned Legos, stirring the imagination of the youngsters who participate; July 8, they will be treated to a one-man, high-energy performance using percussion instruments; and finally, on July 15, it’s critterman time, a live-animal educational event.

Saturday, children picked up reading logs for the summer. Those meeting their goals between now and July 29 will get a prize for the accomplishment.

“I am loving it,” Library Director Judy Kimzey said Saturday about the kick off. “It’s a library full of happy readers.”

This is just a start of the library’s summer offerings. At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, there is a story-time for preschoolers. On Thursdays at 4 pm, elementary school students have a story-time, along with an artistic experience afterward; and for the teenagers, there’s the Teen Diversity Club on the second and fourth Wednesdays, and Dungeons and Dragons on the second and fourth Thursdays.

Saturday, not only were there people at the library from Van Alstyne, but also from Anna and Howe as well. The Jegeda family, from Anna, said they have been using the library in Melissa and were glad to know that Van Alstyne has one.

There are brochures for the program still available at the library, 151 W Cooper. More about all that the library offers including hours of operation and how to get a library card can be found at http://www.CityOfVanAlstyne.us/library.