Each year the Van Alstyne Historical Museum sponsors an essay contest for fourth grade students. The students are given a tour of the museum and later are required to write an essay regarding Van Alstyne history. Earlier this week, the recognition program was presented for the Sanford Elementary School.

First place went to George Washington School by Ashley Warner, second place was given to the Aztec Movie Theater by Jack Mosby and third place went to These Old Boots Have Roots by Brayden Minchey.

Most original was given to the Soda Jerk by Angus Warfield and First United Methodist Church by Kennedy Heck.

Historical Recognition went to the History of Buck Snort by Nathan Head, Truck Full of Russells by Nathaniel Russell, Bill Benton Continuing A Legacy by Kammy Bloom, About The Ambulance by Addison Russell, and Dispatchers: Then and Now by Lucas Brock.

Honorable mentions went to Buzz Brent Williams by Hayden Shelton, Van Alstyne Historical Essay by Calli Autrey and Panther Spirit by Logan Mayes.

All fourth grade essay winners are placed in the Van Alstyne Public Library for the enjoyment of the public.