A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Terry Miles to life in prison for kidnapping two Round Rock girls, and officials say he could next be charged in their mother's death.



Miles, 45, received the maximum sentence from U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel. In February, a jury found Miles guilty of kidnapping the two young sisters from the Round Rock home where their mother, Tonya Bates, was found slain in December 2017. Miles also was found guilty of one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.



During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, a defense lawyer said Miles had been diagnosed with a brain injury. One of Miles' ex-wives also testified that Miles had beaten her frequently during their marriage.

Yeakel said that Miles should be placed in a prison that will provide him medical treatment for brain damage.

"His brain situation makes him not as blameworthy as some," Yeakel said before he sentenced Miles, "but it does not make him less dangerous based on his lengthy criminal background."

During a news conference after the sentencing, Round Rock police Cmdr. Jim Stuart said that police plan to present charges in the Bates' murder case to the Williamson County district attorney. Miles has been described as a person of interest in her death.

He was arrested in southern Colorado on Jan. 3, 2018, driving Bates’ car with the girls in the back seat.

The older sister testified during the trial that she saw Miles punch her mother and knock her to the floor on the day she died. She said Miles later came to her covered in blood, and then she discovered her mother’s body with a crushed skull. Prosecutors said she had been killed with a heavy flashlight.

DNA results showed that the toe of Miles’ left tennis shoe had Bates’ blood on it at the time of his arrest.

During the news conference Tuesday, prosecutor Matthew Devlin credited the two girls for testifying.

"They faced our questions, and most importantly fielded the defense questions, and they stood up to this abuser, and they are the ones responsible for this fantastic sentence," Devlin said.

The older sister testified during Miles' criminal trial that he sexually assaulted her frequently. One of the girls now lives with relatives, and the other is in a state residential facility for girls.

Miles first met the older sister when she was visiting her father in Louisiana. He then persuaded Bates to let him move in to be the older girl's nanny because she was being home-schooled.

Devlin said Miles had a 25-year history of sexual and physical abuse of women.

Defense lawyer Jose Gonzalez-Falla said during the sentencing hearing that Miles should only receive a 30-year sentence because a brain scan showed he had brain damage and that he had been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

But Devlin said that during an FBI interview after authorities arrested Miles in Colorado with the kidnapped girls that Miles "talked very coherently, unlike anyone with a brain injury."

One of Miles' ex-wives, Denise Hayes, testified Tuesday that Miles had knocked her down while she was pregnant with their son in the 1990s, beat her frequently and threatened to kill her in the desert.

After Hayes testified, Miles said to the judge in response, "I don't remember being with Denise much, but with a brain like I have I barely remember what happened last week."

When Yeakel asked Miles if he had anything to say after he had been sentenced to life in prison, Miles said, "Please tell the state to stop stealing my mail."

"Round Rock is a safer place with Terry Miles scheduled to serve a well-deserved, lengthy prison sentence," Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said in a U.S. attorney's office news release Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department will present the Missing Children's Law Enforcement award to six members of the Round Rock Police Department, three special agents from the San Antonio FBI field office and a Texas Ranger from Austin who helped track down Miles in Colorado.