Mr. Hooks is absolutely correct about false information circulation about ASCA. Mr. Hooks urged everyone to"check the facts." Where do we find the facts? Mr. Hooks, I am asking you to educate us the members of ASCA "on the facts."

I am tired of hearing about collusion between Trump and Russia. What concerns me more is facts about what Trump has said and done like what he said about that judge in Indiana, Mariel Curiel, he is not qualified because of his Mexican heritage. Would that be a statement unbecoming of a president of the United States? Immigrants served in World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. They drafted people of Mexican heritage. Were they qualified then? Trump made the statement that children born of illegal immigrants were also illegal.

The U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment plainly states that though the parents are not eligible yet, if the child is born here, he or she is an American citizen. Some people think that needs to be changed, so are we doing to accept the constitution or what we like? He promised Mexico was going to pay for his wall and when Mexico refused, he punished government workers by cutting their paychecks off. He has statements that he does not need federal judges; only he can make decisions. Is that not a sign of a dictatorship?

Mr. Trump wants to be like Julius Caesar. He has made statements that on the health situation he wants to hold off until after the 2020 election. Is that not holding the health policy hostage, saying elect me again and we will show it to you.

Joe Gonzales, Amarillo