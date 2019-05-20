The Maypearl City Council unanimously approved councilmember Jo Ann Mathers as the city’s new mayor Thursday evening during a special called meeting.

Mark Partin was not at the meeting and Mathers abstained from the vote. The council also unanimously approved Johnny Coleman as the mayor pro tem.

“I think Jo is going to be a good mayor,” councilmember Lisa Ferry said. “We got council members here that are ready to help her out and get busy.”

The council needed to fill the vacant mayor position after registered city voters elected Phillip “Doc” Veltman — who died in March — during the May 4 joint election. Veltman defeated John Wayne Pruitt with almost 62 percent of the vote. Pruitt most recently served on the council as a councilmember.

Mathers’ served on the council two separate times for a total of five years. She was most recently elected in 2018 and is on her last year of a two-year term.

“I just want to do what’s best for Maypearl,” Mathers said. “I want to keep this city moving and be positive and do the best we can. We have a great people that live here, and there are a few things for us to catch up on.”

The newly elected mayor has lived in Maypearl for 62 years and noted that many local leaders have aged and now it’s time for the next generation to step up. During her time as a resident, Mathers has prided herself with being a part of the community and has served on the planning and zoning board before becoming a council member.

As mayor, Mathers said she wants to clean up the town by enforcing city ordinances in regards to trash and grass height. She noted this will help Maypearl become a better place to live.

“We’ll have to take it slowly,” Mathers explained.

Mathers added that she is ready to get to work and make Maypearl a great place.

Coleman said Mathers will be a great mayor for the city, but the only way for them to make Maypearl better is through citizen participation.

He said every member of the council is there to make Maypearl better.

Mathers seat is now vacant and the council is tasked with filling it. The council will hold a special called meeting sometime in the next month to do so.

————

Samantha Douty, @SamanthaDouty

469-517-1451