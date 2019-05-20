This week for Feather in Your Cap Friday, the Amarillo Police Department recognized Cpl. Jeb Hilton and Off. Andrew Kreusel.

On May 8, at about 5:30 a.m., Cpl. Jeb Hilton was out jogging in the City View neighborhood, off duty, according to APD. He saw a truck pulling an empty trailer exiting an alley. A short while later, while still jogging, he saw the same vehicle on another block. Also running was Hilton’s wife, Annie, and she saw the vehicle and commented to him about seeing it circling the neighborhood. He felt this was suspicious, due to the time of day and amount of new construction in the area, and called police dispatch.

A short while later, Hilton saw the same vehicle and trailer, now with items loaded onto it, exiting the same alley as before. About this same time, Officer Kreusel, who was dispatched to the area, saw the vehicle and stopped it. He saw building materials, unsecured on the trailer, and asked the driver and passenger about the items.

Kreusel was able to determine the items were stolen and returned them to the owner. Both people in the vehicle were arrested and booked in jail for theft of property.

Thanks to Cpl. Hilton's observation skills and follow-through, this led to the suspects being arrested and the property returned to the owner. Off. Kreusel's quick response and investigation led to the arrest of the suspects and prevention of further theft that same night.

APD also gave a special nod to Annie Hilton for her part in helping and keeping City View neighborhood and Amarillo a safer place to live, work and play.