A group of local vendors are taking advantage of a unique weekend opportunity affording exploration of Amarillo's downtown retail marketplace. The developers of The Shops at 800, located at 800 S. Polk St. inside the Levine's Building, offered free work space to several small businesses on Saturday and Sunday.

"There aren't many places to shop in downtown and we're looking to change that," Donna Sims, real estate sales and leasing agent with McCartt & Associates said in a news release. "That's why we offered local vendors the opportunity to set up inside the Shops at 800 this weekend free of charge and the response was great!"

The venue was open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and operating hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, per McCartt & Associates. Free parking is available in the lot south of the building. Herd Wear 2, Aztec Znakz, BioMat Co., Melinda's Oily Creations, Bemer Group of America, Spa 79101, CraftedbyLisa Crafts and Pink Tulip Boutique are the retailers showcasing goods and services.

Melinda Frye represents Bemer Group of America.

"We have had a good turnout, people have been trying the sessions and loving it," said Frye on Saturday with regard to the vascular therapy device widely used by athletes and credited with improving sleep quality while enhancing energy levels. "I believe downtown is going to revitalize itself, and I want to be here. People are going to visit Amarillo, come downtown and want to do everything in one area. The people that are down here today from out of town are walking, so they don't want to drive across town to the mall. This is going to catch on."

McCartt & Associates said area businesses can explore the downtown market via flexible and affordable lease options while consumers gain a fresh retail perspective.

"Not only will people find a unique shopping experience, but it will also allow them to experience pop-up retail and how fun it is," Sims said.

Frye said she is excited about the possibilities the concept presents.

"I want to have a place for people to come do Bemer sessions, because the device has changed my life for the better," she said. "I'm really looking to set up a therapy room downtown. There's a lot of potential here."