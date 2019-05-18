COLLEGE STATION — Colton Chitsey and Shawn LaBedelle from Wall won the Class 3A boys doubles championship for the second year in a row, beating Brownfield's Jason Cabe and Jacob Clark, 6-2, 6-4, on Friday at the UIL state tennis tournament.

Chitsey and LaBedelle won all three of their matches in straight sets, just like last year. Chitsey also won a mixed doubles state championship in 2016 with his sister Maddi Chitsey, now a standout on Lubbock Christian University's national champion women's basketball team.

Cabe and Clark cruised by their first two opponents on Thursday, winning their quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-0 and their semifinal match 6-0, 6-0.

Football

Seminole coach Kent Jackson, who formerly worked at Coronado, announced his retirement Friday after 33 years in coaching.

Jackson has a career record of 165-113-1.

Jackson spent the past five years at Seminole, where his teams went 33-26. The Indians had losing records Jackson's first two years, but then went 9-4 in 2016, 11-2 in 2017 and 7-4 in 2018.

He coached eight seasons at Sweetwater, going 77-26, and went 5-25 in three years at Coronado before he left for Seminole, his hometown.