UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

Digital lottery unlocks

$10 Austin 'Hamilton' tickets

The Broadway monster hit "Hamilton"” arrives at Austin’s Bass Concert Hall on May 28 for a three-week stay. Most tickets are long gone, but the producers customarily set aside a few seats to sell through a digital lottery two days prior to each performance.

Forty tickets will be sold for each performance for $10 each.

The first lottery will begin at 10 a.m. May 26 for tickets to the May 28 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

For details on how to enter, visit Austin360.com.

CEDAR PARK

Council member

requests recount

A Cedar Park City Council member who lost her bid for re-election by two votes May 4 has asked for a recount.

Heather Jefts filed her petition for a recount Monday. If and when her petition is accepted by the city of Cedar Park, the recount has to take place within seven days, according to state law. "I requested it because the vote count was just too close, and I think having that full recount gives everyone peace of mind in the election process," Jefts said Tuesday.

Jeft's opponent, Rodney Robinson, received 2,876 votes, or 50.02%, to beat Jefts, who had 2,874 votes, or 49.9%, in the Place 5 race, according to the unofficial vote count May 10.

When the unofficial results came in during election night May 4, Jefts was leading Robinson by one vote. She had received 2,871 votes to Robinson's 2,870. But officials still had to count the provisional and late mail-in votes. Those votes included nine new votes for the Place 5 race, said Connie Odom, a county spokeswoman.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Fundraising walk Sunday

for Angelman syndrome cure

The Angelman Syndrome Foundation will host one of its 49 national walks at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Shalom Austin, 4500 Hart Lane.

The walk will raise funds for research aimed at finding treatments and a cure for Angelman syndrome, caused by the loss of function of a particular gene during fetal development resulting in neurological impairment present at birth. Funds will also provide direct support to individuals with Angelman syndrome and their families or caregivers.

For more information or to register: angelman.org.

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Goodnight Ranch

hosts Festival of Good

The third annual Festival of Good will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Whitter Park, at 8701 Whitter Drive in Goodnight Ranch.

The free event includes food, drinks, giveaways, petting zoo, bounce house, kids craft tables, face painting and live music.

For more information: liveatgoodnight.com/festival-of-good.

BEE CAVE

Public Safety Week

celebrated Saturday

The National Public Safety Memorial Week celebration will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hill Country Galleria, 4000 Galleria Parkway.

Attendees can meet with Bee Cave police officers and Lake Travis Fire Rescue Team members. The free event will include face painting, hot dogs, lemonade, a display of public safety vehicles and lawn games such as sack races, three-legged races, obstacle courses, hula hooping and a splash pad.

CEDAR PARK

'Motorcycles for Military'

takes place Saturday

Lakeline Village, at 12617 Ridgeline Blvd., will host its first Motorcycles for the Military fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include a DJ, food trucks and awards. Attendees who bring a motorcycle are asked to make a donation to PTSD Foundations of America. A local veteran will be honored.

ROUND ROCK

Easterseals to host

Spring Safari on Saturday

The Easterseals Serving Central Texas’ veteran services and parent support and training programs will host the Spring Safari from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Play for All Abilities Park, 151 N. A.W. Grimes Blvd.

The free event will include crafts, bubbles, chalk, balloons and face painting for families and children of all ability levels.

ROUND ROCK

Baby safety event

at Baylor Scott & White

Safe Baby Academy will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Round Rock, 300 University Blvd.

Attendees can learn about car seat safety, infant CPR, home safety, water safety and safe sleep practices at this free event. The event will be hosted again July 6.

To register, call 512-972-7233.

— American-Statesman staff