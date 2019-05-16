EAST AUSTIN

Help plan Holly Point site

at meeting on Saturday

The Trail Foundation and the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host an event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for attendees to learn about improving the water access at Holly Point, making it more ADA accessible, and evaluating how best to preserve, enhance and increase wildlife habitat.

These are a few of the improvements envisioned and approved by the community in the Holly Shores/Edward Rendon Sr. Park Master Plan. Holly Point is just west of the decommissioned Holly Power Plant at Festival Beach, adjacent to the lagoon and the baseball fields.

The event will be at the Loraine Camacho Activity Center, 35 Robert T. Martinez Jr. St., and will include coffee and breakfast tacos.

A survey is available at hollypoint.org.

AUSTIN

City, Impact Hub offer

social innovation grants

The city of Austin’s office of innovation and Impact Hub’s accelerator program will provide up to six social innovation grants of $15,000 each for projects addressing affordability, homelessness and workforce development in a municipal context.

Interested applicants must first apply and be accepted to the 2019 Impact Hub Austin Accelerator to be eligible for a social innovation grant. The Impact Hub Austin accelerator application is online and must be completed by Monday. Applicants can then apply for the social innovation grant online by 5 p.m. May 24. Awards will be announced on or around June 10.

With the funding, grant recipients will receive mentoring, attend workshops on business topics, be provided co-working space and obtain guidance on how to scale their project into a viable company or nonprofit organization.

EAST AUSTIN

Govalle Pool parking lot

closed through May 30

The Govalle Park paved parking lot accessed from Bolm Road will be closed through May 30.

The construction of the new Govalle Pool facility at 5200 Bolm Road requires the closure to allow for the installation of a wastewater line, which is necessary for the proper operation of the new pool.

To gain access to Govalle Park and Southern Walnut Creek Trail during the closure, community members can enter at the ball field parking lot east of the closed paved parking lot along Bolm Road. Park visitors can then use the pedestrian bridge to cross Boggy Creek to go to the playground or bike trail. Signs will be posted.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Class offered for families

with mental health diagnoses

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer a free class from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday for family and friends of adults who have a mental health diagnosis.

The training will be at Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill Road.

The workshop will teach participants about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and resources. The class is led by leaders who have personal experience with mental health conditions in their families.

To register: namicentraltx.org.

ROUND ROCK

Donut Dash 5K

takes place Saturday

The first Round Rock Donut Dash 5K will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday in downtown Round Rock.

The event will include three divisions. Those in the challenger division will run, eat a dozen doughnuts from Round Rock Donuts and continue the 5K, those in the casual division will run and eat their doughnuts at their own pace and the Zero K division will be for those who only want doughnuts.

After the run, music and other activities will take place downtown. Registered participants will receive a commemorative T-shirt, socks and a dozen doughnuts.

To register ages 9 and older, visit bit.ly/2X3aL6C. To register ages 8 and younger, visit bit.ly/2GhLKip.

GEORGETOWN

'Spider-Verse' screened

Friday night at Garey Park

The city of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will screen “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” at sunset Friday at Garey Park, 6450 RM 2243.

Entry into the park is free beginning at 6 p.m. with free popcorn and activities and games for the kids. Attendees may bring blankets, chairs and picnics.

For more information: parks.georgetown.org/sunset-movie-series.

BUDA

Police, firefighters play

charity softball game

Members of the Buda Professional Firefighters Association and Buda Officers Association will participate in a softball game for charity at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Buda Sportsplex, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive.

Funds raised will benefit the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center and Hays County Food Bank. Donations for these groups will be accepted onsite.

— American-Statesman staff