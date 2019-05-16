Donald William Scott, 67, of Cedar Creek passed away at his home on May 7, 2019.

Donald was a lover of anything outdoors – fishing, hunting, camping, sports collector, you name it. These interests transferred to his son, Trenton, along with the love of sci-fi films.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; son, Trenton; his cousins; and grand dog, Susie, a German Shephard-Black Mouth Cur mix.

Funeral services were held May 10, 2019, at Cedar Creek United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bastrop Providence Funeral Home, 2079 Highway 71 East, Bastrop, Texas.