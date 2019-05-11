AUSTIN

YMCAs to host

racial healing events

YMCA of Austin will host a series of racial healing and transformation circles from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday to bring residents together to promote dialogue and find common ground.

Austin events will be at the TownLake YMCA, 1100 W. Cesar Chavez St.; East Communities YMCA, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.; Southwest Family YMCA, 6219 Oakclaire Drive; Northwest Family YMCA, 5807 McNeil Drive; North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg Lane. The Hays Community YMCA, 465 Buda Sportsplex Drive, Buda, will also host an event.

Trained racial healing facilitators will guide participants through sharing in a safe space through a combination of the circle format and dyads. Participants will be invited to share their truths and stories to develop a deeper understanding of others who may be perceived as different.

BUDA

City Council OKs

odor ordinance

The Buda City Council has passed an ordinance declaring offensive odors a nuisance within city limits and 5,000 feet outside city limits.

The ordinance regulates unreasonably noxious or strong odors that drift across property lines. Odors that adversely affect public welfare, property values, the economy or quality of life are considered a nuisance and in violation of the law.

Offensive odors related to chemicals, smoke, stagnant pools, refuse and composting, and dead animals are named in the ordinance, but odors are not limited to these designations. Violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500, with each occurrence being a separate violation.

To report a concern: 512-312-0084; ci.buda.tx.us/RequestTracker.aspx.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Laugh & groan

at O. Henry Pun-Off

The 42nd annual O. Henry Pun-Off World Championships will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Austin, 500 E. Fourth St.

The event will include live music, a used book sale, food trucks and a silent auction. Proceeds will support the Brush Square Museums Foundation for educational and restoration projects of the O. Henry and Susanna Dickinson museums.

AUSTIN

Gala raises funds to get

water access for 43,000

The 2019 Spring for the Water gala has raised enough money for the Austin-based Gazelle Foundation to help at least 4,300 people get daily access to clean water in Burundi.

The March 30 event also recognized the 25th anniversary of Gilbert Tuhabonye’s escape from genocide in Burundi and recognized several of the people behind the Gazelle Foundation’s success as philanthropists DK, Mike and Kley Reynolds accepted the Peter Rauch World Changer Award.

The organization’s fundraising event Run for the Water will take place Nov. 3 in downtown Austin. For information or to register: runforthewater.com.

NORTH AUSTIN

'Mystery of Grief' author

to speak at Monday event

The Austin Center for Grief & Loss will present an Evening with Paula D’Arcy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church, 7601 Burnet Road.

D’Arcy, author and spiritual retreat leader, will read from her most recent book, “Winter of the Heart: Finding Your Way Through the Mystery of Grief” and answer questions from the audience.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 for two and include a copy of the book.

For more information and to register: austingrief.org/pauladarcy.

GEORGETOWN

Learn about succulents

at gardeners meeting

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 100 Wilco Way.

Horticulturist, garden designer and vice president of the Austin Cactus and Succulent Society, Jeff Pavlat, will present “Succulents in the Home Landscape.” A social hour will take place before the presentation in the Suite AG 201 conference room. The program will be in the meeting hall starting at 7 p.m.

For more information: 512-943-3300; txmg.org/williamson.

ROSANKY

Community Center

hosts BBQ fundraiser

The String Prairie Community Center, at 204 Community Center Road, will host a fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include an all-you-can-eat barbecue dinner with beans, cole slaw, butter potatoes, desserts and beverages. The cost is $9 for adults and to-go plates and $5 for ages 12 and younger.

A live auction will begin at 6 p.m.

