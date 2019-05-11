ODESSA — Jared Perez literally took one for the team by getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to help Monterey claim a 7-6 win over Ysleta in Game 1 of a Class 5A area series at Permian High School.

The Plainsmen and Indians play Game 2 at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Permian High School with a decisive third game, if needed, to be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second contest.

Nate Davila, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI, hit a single prior to Perez’s at bat to load the bases. He also earned the win on the mound, holding the Indians to one hit and one walk with one strikeout in an inning of relief work. Austin Townsend added a double and Braden Benton went 2-for-3 as the Plainsmen finished with 10 hits.

ESTACADO 3, CLINT 1

FORT STOCKTON — Donte Hernandez had two RBI to power Estacado to a narrow victory over Clint for the 1-0 advantage in a Class 4A area series.

Game 2 is set for 8 a.m. Saturday in Fort Stockton with a potential third game following 30 minutes later.

Johnny Gomez earned the complete-game win, giving up one earned run on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Keanu Maldonado, Sam Torrez and Natodrick Blackmore provided the Matadors with a run scored each.

FRENSHIP 6, MARTIN 4

WICHITA FALLS — Hayden Frick came up with a crucial save and held Martin to two hits in ⅓ of an inning as Frenship claimed the Game 3 victory and Class 6A area championship at Hoskins Field.

The Tigers move on to the regional quarterfinals to play the winner between Euless Trinity and Midland Lee.

Colton Brown got the win on the mound and allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 6 ⅔ innings.

Peyten Kennard contributed two hits to the Tigers’ seven-hit performance, while Riley Robinson collected two RBI.

After the Tigers took the 7-6 victory in Game 1 on Thursday night, the Warriors extended the series with a 2-1 win earlier in the day.

SHALLOWATER 4, BRADY 3

HERMLEIGH — After finishing fourth in the pole vault event at the Class 3A state track and field meet, Cutter Sparks had two hits and scored two runs to help Shallowater secure a 1-0 advantage in a Class 3A area series.

The two teams take the field for Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hermleigh.

Sparks hit a double and triple, while Caden Jackson collected two RBI.

Hayden VanderRoest totaled 14 strikeouts while giving up two earned runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings on of work. Tyler Williams threw the final 1/3 innings and only allowed a hit and two walks to record the save.

NEW DEAL 17, SUNRAY 0 (5 innings)

PLAINVIEW — Jorge Juarez pitched a two-hitter and racked up six strikeouts as No. 7 New Deal collected a shutout and Class 2A area sweep over Sunray at Wilder Field.

Juarez also walked four in the triumph.

New Deal, winners of its last 13 games, will face either Sundown or West Texas in the regional quarterfinals.

Harley Patterson, who had three of the Lions 14 hits, collected three RBI and scored twice. Kyler Reed provided the team with four RBI, two hits and scored two runs.

SUNDOWN 8, WEST TEXAS 0

LOCKNEY — Christian Huey held West Texas to one hit and two walks, while tallying 13 strikeouts, to help Sundown secured a 1-0 lead in a Class 2A area series.

Game 2 of the series is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Lockney.

Seth McDaniel led the Roughnecks with two hits to complement two RBI. Dylan Day had a hit and two RBI.

PAMPA 12, SEMINOLE 2 (6 innings)

WOODROW — Pampa earned back-to-back wins over Seminole to win a Class 4A area round series.

The Harvesters rebounded from a Game 1 loss Thursday by beating the Indians 12-0 in five innings to force a Game 3. Pampa scored seven runs in the sixth inning to earn the area championship.

Aiden Ward and Isaiah Enriquez scored the Indians’ two runs.

ALPINE 2, DENVER CITY 1

PECOS — Alpine ended Denver City’s season with a Class 3A area series sweep on Friday.

Dareon Pacheco scored the Mustangs’ lone run in the second game, while Uriel Rodriguez scored the team’s one run in the first contest. Luis Rodriguez had a team-best four hits in the series.

SOFTBALL

CORONADO 7, ABILENE WYLIE 2

HERMLEIGH — Riley Flores’ two-run, inside-the-park home run served as the catalyst for Coronado’s win over Abilene Wylie during Game 1 of the Class 5A regional quarterfinals Friday.

The Lady Mustangs will look for the sweep at noon Saturday at Hermleigh High School.

Jaci-Mia Rivera hit a lead-off double to get courtesy runner Kai McGrew on base before Flores drove in the two runs.

Natalie Gomez also had a two RBI double in the five-run inning.

Rivera nabbed the win in the circle as she gave up two earned runs on seven hits and walked three with three strikeouts in six innings of work. Bianca Raney threw the final inning and fanned a batter while holding the Lady Bulldogs to a hit.

FLOYDADA 29, WEST TEXAS 6 (5 innings)

AMARILLO — Gina Vega notched a grand slam and Alexis Hernandez had two home runs to help Floydada claim a five-run Class 2A regional quarterfinals victory at Randall High School.

The Lady Whirlwinds face Archer City in the semifinals.

Vega went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, while Hernandez ended her day 3-for-4 with five RBI and four runs scored.

Hannah Morales gave up four earned runs on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts in the complete-game win.

BUSHLAND 33, ABERNATHY 14 (5 innings)

LOCKNEY — Bushland erupted for 13 runs in the third inning to take a 1-0 series lead during a Class 3A regional quarterfinal contest.

The Lady Antelopes have a chance to knot up the series in Game 2 set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Lockney.

Leah Villareal hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and collected seven RBI to pace the Lady Antelopes' offense. Jocelyn Alvarado contributed three runs.