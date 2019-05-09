A video camera captured a caretaker assaulting a patient at a facility in Georgetown, Texas, for people with Alzheimer’s disease, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nicholas Francis, 29, of Killeen, Texas, was charged with injury to the elderly, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The incident happened March 28 in the victim’s room at a memory care facility at Rocky Hollow Lake House at 1650 County Road 245 in Georgetown, the affidavit said. It said video from a camera in the room showed Francis entering the bathroom where the victim was and appearing to have a disagreement with the man about using the restroom.

The video showed Francis bend over and then jerk back and strike the man with his left hand, the affidavit said. The victim then cried out and Francis closed the restroom door, the affidavit said. The video did not show what happened afterward because the door was closed, the affidavit said.

A Williamson County sheriff’s deputy saw bruising on the right side of the victim’s head near his neck on the day the assault happened, the affidavit said. It said the victim was not able to talk about the incident because of an advanced state of dementia.

Francis was not in custody Thursday at the Williamson County Jail. He no longer works at Rocky Hollow Lake House, said an employee who answered the phone Thursday.