SOUTH AUSTIN

Barton Creek greenbelt

closed because of rainfall

The Barton Creek greenbelt has closed due to additional rainfall and potential flash flooding over the next several days.

Tuesday’s rain raised Barton Creek's flow rate and further deteriorated trail conditions. Austin Parks and Recreation Department staff continues to monitor the weather, and will provide updates as conditions change. The department requests the public observe posted signs and stay out of closed areas.

Updated park and facility closures can be found at austintexas.gov/parkclosures.

HAYS COUNTY

Flood resources

available to residents

Hays County officials have issued a reminder of local flood resources after the area was hit by extensive flooding, especially in and around Dripping Springs.

Residents can report damages as well as find up-to-date emergency management information and road closures at haysinformed.com.

Local groups assisting with flooding assistance include the Austin Disaster Relief Network, 512-806-0880; Heart of Texas Pregnancy Resource Center - Dripping Springs, 512-894-2298; Helping Hands - Dripping Springs, 512-820-0476; Project Connect, 830-734-8403; Red Cross, 800-928-4271; St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 512-963-5780; Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, 512-894-7123; and the Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS

UT System to partner

with Army Futures Command

The U.S. Army Futures Command has announced it is developing strategic partnerships with three academic institutions to address specific modernization efforts.



The three institutions are the University of Texas System, the Texas A&M University System and Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.



Army Futures Command also announced it has established the University Technology Development Directorate, which will serve as the primary link from the headquarters into academic partnership efforts.

BASTROP

Code Update Rodeo

takes place Thursday

The city of Bastrop will host its Code Update Rodeo with information from the Building Bastrop initiative from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Bastrop Opera House, 711 Spring St.

Attendees will be able to provide input on the initiative, which will create a roadmap for responsible development that is geographically sensitive and fiscally sustainable. It will include stations divided by topic.

This will be the final opportunity for resident and developer input before city staff finalizes its draft development codes for review by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

BUDA

Reservations taken

for nature preserve

Hays County and the family of the late Gay Ruby Dahlstrom have officially opened the nature preserve named in her honor.

Access to the preserve, at 5131 FM 967, is by tour only, and offered at 10 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays in May. The Hays County Parks Department expects to expand access in June; however, all visitors will need to reserve their time online, along with payment. The preserve is limited to 60 visitors per day.

The preserve includes a three-quarter-mile trail that is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant and nearly 5 miles of natural trail. Signage is posted along the trails.

“This 384-acre preserve is the culmination of Gay Ruby Dahlstrom’s vision to share her love of the environment and natural beauty with everyone,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Mark Jones. “Thanks to the Dahlstrom family and our other partners, this space is now open for those seeking the peace and quiet of unspoiled land.”

To reserve a tour, visit jwna.checkfront.com/reserve and choose the Dahlstrom option.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Retired U.S. ambassador

to speak Thursday at library

The Lake Travis Community Library, at 1938 Lohmans Crossing Road, will host retired U.S. Ambassador Gene Christy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Christy will discuss past and present U.S. alliances with foreign countries, discussing topics such as alliance relevance in today’s world of multiple powers and what it means for the United States to have allies in the absence of treaties or other formal diplomatic obligations. The event is free and open to the public.

BEE CAVE

Chamber to host lunch,

educational seminar Friday

The Bee Cave Chamber of Commerce lunch and learn will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Sonesta Bee Cave Hotel, 12525 Bee Cave Parkway.

Guest speakers will include John Russell of the Russell Advisor Group and Rodney Smith from Rodney Smith Consulting. The cost is $15 and includes a light lunch.

Registration is required by emailing info@beecavechamberofcommerce.com with the subject “Lunch & Learn.

— American-Statesman staff