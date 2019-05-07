Mental health probed in Texas boy accused of slaying sibling

CONROE — Prosecutors say a 12-year-old Texas boy accused of fatally shooting his 10-year-old brother will undergo a mental health evaluation.

The boy, who has been charged with murder, appeared in court Monday. He can't be tried as an adult because of his age.

Authorities have said the 10-year-old was fatally shot in the chest Saturday afternoon at a home in Conroe, located north of Houston.

Marc Brumberger of the Montgomery County Attorney's Office tells the Houston Chronicle that preliminary findings indicate the shooting was intentional because the 12-year-old was mad at his brother.

Brumberger says they're looking at the 12-year-old's background and family situation, adding developmental issues may also be a factor. He says the focus presumably will "be more on getting this child mental health treatment in a secure facility."

Report: Child vaccine exemptions in Texas rise for 15th year

HOUSTON — The number of people in the state who chose to not immunize their children for non-medical reasons has jumped this past school year despite a record-breaking measles outbreak in the U.S., according to a Texas Department of Health Services report.

The number of parents who sought exemptions rose 14% in 2018-2019, continuing a 15-year upward trend that public health officials worry leaves communities susceptible to a resurgence of preventable diseases, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"Seeing non-medical exemptions increase again on a double-digit scale should create outrage for everyone," Allison Winnike, president and CEO of the Houston-based Immunization Partnership, said in a statement. "It's time for Texans to take action."

Measles has been reported in 23 states this year, including Texas. As of Thursday, 764 measles cases were reported — the most recorded in the nation since 1994.

Bartender charged with overserving man prior to attack

DALLAS — A suburban Dallas bartender is accused of continuing to serve drinks to a drunken man who later went to his estranged wife's home and killed her and seven other people while they were watching a Dallas Cowboys game on TV two years ago.

Lindsey Glass, 27, was arrested last week and charged with a misdemeanor violation of the state's "sale to certain persons" law, which bars the sale of alcohol to a "habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person."

According to Plano police, Glass continued to serve alcohol to Spencer Hight that September 2017 day even after it was clear he had had too much to drink. A medical examiner later determined that Hight's blood alcohol level was four times the state's legal limit.

Hight, 32, left the bar inebriated and headed to the home of his estranged wife, Meredith Hight, where he opened fire, killing her and seven of her friends, authorities say. A responding officer shot and killed him.

Missing girl was earlier removed from home by state

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old Houston girl who has been missing since her stepfather reported she was abducted had previously been removed from her home by state workers concerned about allegations of physical abuse.

Officials with state Child Protective Services in Houston say Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August after she suffered a head injury and was then returned to the home in February. Her two brothers also were removed over that period. All three were placed with relatives.

CPS caseworkers have been monitoring the home since the children were returned.

Searchers are looking for the girl after her stepfather reported he stopped their vehicle Friday night to check a tire when the men pulled up behind them.

Darion Vence told authorities he was knocked unconscious and when he awoke the next day, Maleah was gone.

