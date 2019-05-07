A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday after they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 North near Cesar Chavez Street, Austin police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the southbound lanes near the 200 block of I-35 around 2:52 a.m. A man described as in his 40s was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down for about two hours, police said.

#APD Officers are on the scene of a CRASH involving life-threatening injuries in the 100 Blk of N IH 35 S/B. S/B traffic at the 100 Blk of N IH 35 will be completely shut down. S/B Traffic will be diverted to the Cesar Chavez exit. Expect Traffic Delays.#WC6

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)May 7, 2019