Now that they weren't able to nail President Trump with the Russia probe, the Congressional Democrats are moving on to obsess about and fixate on getting Trump's tax returns.

Meanwhile, they are almost totally silent about his budget proposal with big cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. They go on and on about how much we need to care about ILLEGAL immigrants and how we need to pay "reparations" because slavery existed in the 1800s.

Democrats used to care about the financial and economic struggles of the lower and middle classes. Now, you barely hear a sound from them when it comes to the struggles of tens of millions of Americans who worked hard for their entire lives and who tried to do all of the right things in life, and who now can't afford to pay for the prescription medications that they need and who can't afford to get the health care that they need.

Today's national Democrats care MORE about getting the votes of minorities and the future votes of illegal immigrants than they care about the rest of us.

They figure that we have no one else to vote for, so all they have to do is just pay a little bit of lip-service to our struggles while they PANDER to minorities and illegal immigrants.

Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.