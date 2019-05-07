Gathering in Zilker Park for Blues on the Green is an annual rite of summer for Austinites.

The free outdoor concert series returns this month on Wednesday, May 22 with Austin-based folk-rockers Jamestown Revival and Sir Woman, also known as Kelsey Wilson of local act Wild Child.

Jamestown Revival's third studio album, "San Isabel," is scheduled for release on June 14. Their next in-town performance is at the Scoot Inn on Aug. 17.

Additional shows will be held on June 12, July 17 and August 7. Artists will be announced in coming weeks.

