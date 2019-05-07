Mother’s Day, the second Sunday of each May, is certainly the day to treat mom to breakfast in bed. Just think of all the times she hurries kids out of bed, sets out breakfast for everyone, picks up dirty socks from every room in the house, and scrambles to find homework before everyone is out the door.

Think of the tears she has wiped, the late-night talks while tucking you in, and the hugs she doles out each and every day. Make this day a special one to honor her love for you, and all her hard work by taking some of the load off her for just a bit.

A simple breakfast like homemade muffins, a handmade card, and flowers from the yard could be all a mom might dream of.

The extra time spent relaxing in bed while the rest of the family prepares breakfast is priceless. To a hardworking mom, it’s luxurious! If she wakes up before breakfast, take her the newspaper, or her favorite magazine or book, and tell her to stay put while breakfast is in the works.

Handmade cards and posters are always extra special to mom. Check to see if you have a serving tray; if not, a cookie sheet will work just fine to serve her meal on. Next, scope out the yard to see if you can find fresh flowers to put on the tray.

Special note: Calling all dads to help, if the kids are too small. And remember the grandmothers, as well. Or you may have a special teacher, neighbor, or friend who is like a mom to you who would surely enjoy a basket of these muffins.

“Happy Mother’s Day” and enjoy food made fresh!

Banana Nut Muffins

3 large, ripened bananas

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg, slightly beaten

1/3 cup melted butter or coconut oil

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour (you may substitute half a-p flour with almond flour or wheat flour)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray 10 muffin tin cups with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium mixing bowl, mash bananas with the tines of a fork until lumps are fairly smooth. Add sugars and stir to mix. Add beaten egg and stir to mix. Add melted butter or oil and stir to combine. Fold in walnuts.

In a small bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add dry ingredient to wet ingredients and stir to combine.

Evenly fill 10 prepared muffin tin cups. Bake for 18-20 minutes in the preheated oven. Makes 10 muffins.

Tips:

• Use an ice cream scoop to fill muffin tins with batter.

• When bananas are turning too dark for your liking, peel them and place them into a sealed container or bag and freeze for baking, for up to 3 months.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”