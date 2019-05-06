Austin police say a 28-year-old man was found dead at a North Austin hotel room Sunday night and authorities are investigating it as a homicide.

Police received at 8:05 p.m. a 911 report of shots fired in the Quality Inn and Suites Downtown North at 7928 Gessner Dr. Witnesses said they saw several individuals running through the hotel lobby around the time of the incident, Officer Marcos Johnson said.

Officers responding to the call saw a door open in one of the floors and found a man down with signs of trauma, Johnson said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say how the victim died and have not identified him pending notification to next of kin. The Travis County Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, officials said.

The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident, officials said.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and searching for several people of interest who were reportedly at the scene when police got the call, Johnson said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" plus a message to CRIMES. Tips can also be submitted using the Crime Stoppers app or emailing Austin police's homicide unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.