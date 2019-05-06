I want to preface my letter by stating as clearly as I can that I consider myself to be "on the side" of minorities as I happen to be one myself and have had more than a "taste" of the prejudice and discrimination that minorities (and women) face a great deal more of than I do on a daily basis.

Here is an example of why I fear that Donald Trump will probably win re-election. We Democrats might win it for him due to our excesses and "overreach." Most national Democrats seem to believe that they ALWAYS have to go overboard and defend and make excuses for all members of minority groups, even when they are clearly in the wrong, because they need their VOTES and want their votes one day. Take the current example of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, the Congresswoman from Minnesota who happens to be a Muslim.

For her to casually and flippantly dismiss what happened on 9/11 by saying that "Some people did something" was totally MORALLY WRONG, insensitive, and disrespectful. It was WRONG of her to trivialize and minimize the horror of what happened. Period.

If the national Democrats would focus MORE than they do on fighting for our federal government to do more to help the lower and middle classes with their economic and financial struggles and problems, we would easily defeat Trump in 2020.

Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.