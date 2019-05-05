This week, Arnold Loewy and Charles Moster debate the Supreme Court decision to allow the execution of Domineque Ray. Moster is a former litigation attorney in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations who has offices in Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Abilene and Georgetown. Loewy is the George Killam Professor of Law at Texas Tech School of Law.

Moster 1: We are debating whether the Supreme Court was correct when it voted 5 to 4 to allow the execution of Domineque Ray, a 42-year old Muslim man sentenced to death for raping and killing a 15-year old girl. Ray requested that his “imam” be physically present at the time of death and sought a stay of execution so that his “spiritual needs” could be met. The Alabama prison denied the request based on security concerns but permitted the presence of its own Christian chaplain inside the execution chamber. The Federal Appeals court stayed the execution until it could be determined whether the prison had violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment by giving preferential treatment of one religion over another.

The Supreme Court was correct in lifting the stay and expediting the departure of Mr. Ray from the planet. I know that this decision is morally offensive to Professor Loewy and his liberal colleagues including Justice Elena Kagan who in her dissent concluded “That treatment goes against the Establishment Clause’s core principle of denominational neutrality.”

Professor Loewy and others have taken offense to my reference to cold-blooded killers like Mr. Ray as being “monsters” and my lack of concern as to their degree of suffering during the execution process. I make no apologies or retraction. My concern lies with the families of the victims and “their suffering” which will endure for the rest of their lives. Perhaps, Justice Kagan and the Good Professor should reacquaint themselves with the facts in Mr. Ray’s case. According to Court Documents, 15-year old Tiffany Harville, of Selma, Alabama, was home alone when Ray and accomplice Marcus Owden arrived with the intention of having sex with her. Tiffany was abducted and driven out to a remote area where she was raped while “pleading for help”. At the murder trial, Owden testified against Ray stating that “Ray had cut the girl’s throat after raping her” and the pair had robbed her of a few dollars she had in her purse.

Mr. Ray deserves no constitutional deference and should be subject to the disenfranchisement of First Amendment Rights given his heinous acts and lawful conviction. I would base such a determination on the concept of “Felony Disenfranchisement” wherein convicted felons are denied the right to vote under state law even after completing their sentence. In my view, our legislators at the State and Federal level could expand Felony Disenfranchisement to encompass constitutional rights. The predicate for such forfeiture is plain and simple – societal retribution. I could care less about Mr. Ray’s constitutional rights and I am sick and tired of all the energy and resources dedicated to the likes of these monsters. Pure evil needs to be eradicated. I would go even further and make the following controversial point: Assuming in a hypothetical situation that Mr. Ray was given a life sentence, I would deny him conjugal rights and insist on his forced sterilization. The Professor may wish to debate this issue in the future.

Admittedly, the Supreme Court has not adopted a legal rationale to expand Felony Disenfranchisement as advocated. However, I would anticipate such determination as the Court continues its process of course correction and legal recalibration.

Loewy 1: First of all, the Court in Dunn v. Ray did not sanction the execution of Ray without the benefit of his preferred clergyman. Rather, it held (5-4) that procedurally his last-minute request for spiritual support came too late. Thus , as a procedural matter, the Court refused to rule on the merits of the case thereby condemning Mr. Ray to his doom without the benefit of clergy much to Mr. Moster’s delight.

Unfortunately for Mr. Moster’s bloodthirsty appetite, in a substantially contemporaneous case, Murphy v. Collier, the Court ruled 7-2 that Texas could not execute a Buddhist without the presence of his spiritual advisoe. Under Texas law, both a Muslim and a Christian chaplain were available for condemned of those religions, but there was no such availability for Buddhists.

The difference between the two cases is that Murphy requested a clergyman in a timely manner, but Ray did not. Substantively, however, Alabama is now on notice that it may no longer deny one about to be executed, be he or she, Buddhist, Muslim, or Jewish, access to clergy so long as it allows clergy to Christians.

Perhaps what has led Mr. Moster into error is this shocking statement taken verbatim form his submission: “I could care less about Mr. Ray’s constitutional rights.” I have frequently disagreed with Mr. Moster’s construction of the Constitution, but have never until now known him to be so incredibly callous about our nation’s fundamental charter. It is as if a politician in state (obviously not Texas) were to say: “There has been too much killing in this state. Henceforth none of our citizens will be allowed to own a gun, and I could care less about the Second Amendment.”

You may wonder why clergy are allowed in the death chamber in the first place. The answer comes from the early common law’s concern about sending a miscreant to his doom without giving him the opportunity to make peace with his maker. At common law and under modern constitutional law an insane person (or one suffering from dementia) cannot be executed if his condition precludes his understanding of why he is being executed. At least part of the rationale therefor is that such a person may lack the ability to make peace with his God.

So as a God-fearing society, it would be totally wrong to allow a person to be executed without the opportunity to atone for his sins before being dispatched form this world to the next.

Moster 2: I am surprised that the Professor would characterize my position as being “bloodthirsty”. I’ve been called many things over 33 years in this business, but never the latter. That said, I have no apologies for my statement that “I could care less about Mr. Ray’s constitutional rights.” Professor Loewy entirely misses the point that my position is based upon the principle of “Felony Disenfranchisement” which allows government to deny constitutional rights to the dregs of society. I was expecting a logical rejoinder that my argument sought an unjustifiable expansion of this concept beyond the existing restrictions of voting rights. The Professor decided to ignore the point completely.

I care very much about the preservation of constitutional rights; however, I care little for the monsters of society which do not deserve any deference. Certainly, Mr. Ray was not concerned about Tiffany’s last moments before he slit her throat while she literally begged for her life. No mention, of course, of the horrifying fate of this 15-year old girl in the Professor’s arguments.

Looking at the final photos of Mr. Ray, I am reminded of the existence of pure evil. There is no expression of remorse or acknowledgement of wrongdoing. The world can only benefit from his departure and I am grateful to the Supreme Court for hastening that process.

Loewy 2: Although Mr. Moster is correct that a felon does not have the right to vote while incarcerated there is no “felony disenfranchise” principle that is broad enough to deny felons, including those on death row, their basic constitutional right. Strange as it may seem, the Constitution says nothing about the right to vote. Consequently, a state is free to set the qualifications for voters, subject to due process and equal protection considerations.

But how a prisoner is treated including such First Amendment rights as speech and religion are protected for prisoners albeit with some limitations for prison security. The Supreme Court reports contain dozens, if not hundreds, of cases brought by prisoners contending that their treatment fails to meet constitutional norms. Indeed, some law schools have courses and/or clinics that deal exclusively with prisoner’s rights. These rights will not disappear simply because some op-ed writer makes up a phrase like felony disenfranchisement and then attempts to apply it to every constitutional right that a prisoner may have. In short, the concept of felony disenfranchisement simply cannot apply to constitutional rights whether or not Mr. Moster “could care less” about them.

To conclude, the good news is that notwithstanding the tragic demise of Mr. Ray without the benefit of clergy, we do know, thanks to the Murphy case, that henceforth all condemned killers of minority religions will be entitled to whatever religious accommodations are made for Christians. And that is how it should be.