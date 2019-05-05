Two incumbent Amarillo Independent School District board members were unseated per unofficial numbers generated at the close of Saturday's general election. Jim Austin and John Betancourt were seeking re-election, but were defeated by Dick Ford, Kimberly Anderson and Alonzo Everhart, respectively.

According to the AISD website Austin had been a member of the school district's Board of Trustees since 2002 and has served on various other boards, including: the Amarillo College Foundation, Potter/Randall Appraisal District Review Board, Children’s Rehabilitation Center, Texas Tech Medical School Advisory Board, United Way Citizens Budget Committee, Young Life, Director – Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association, Executive Committee - Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, Advisory Board Member for Wells Fargo Bank in Amarillo and Plains Capital Corporation.

Betancourt was officially installed as an Amarillo ISD Board member on May 18, 2015, per the school district's website. Betancourt has been a loaned executive, team leader and cabinet member for the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon. He is a member of Los Barrios de Amarillo, a board member for the Joint Alliance for Students, and a board member for the Maverick Boys and Girls Club. He was president of the TTUHSC Employee Relations Committee and he was appointed by the Potter County Commissioners’ Court to serve on the City’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Board of Directors in 2012.

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees

Kimberly Anderson 5,590

Alonzo Everhart 4,963

Aaron Ladd 2,876

Hobert Brown Jr. 1,095

Jim Austin 4,431

Dick Ford 7,637

Rob Parker 3,156

John Betancourt 4,300

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees (Unexpired Term)

Robin Malone 8,769



Bushland Independent School District Board of Trustees

Carrie Kirton 91

William 'Casey' Snyder 89

J. 'Shell' Stewart 128

Randy Boone 127

E. 'Eddie' Fuentes 110

Steven Hill 109

Canyon Independent School District Board of Trustees

Jenni Winegarner 1,942

B. "David" Velasquez 972

River Road Independent School District Board Member

A. 'Butch' Dawson 202

Lori Peterson 193

Copen Smith 184

Kurt Ridley 108