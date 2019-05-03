The Austin City Council took a pivotal vote late Thursday that officially restarts city's overhaul of its outdated land development code.

The vote came after about 19 hours of debate over two weeks on a policy guidance document that will be the blueprint for city planners as they resurrect the land development code rewrite.

"I think there is a really good balance in this document," Adler said following the 8-3 vote. "Working through this is not easy."

City staff will now begin creating a new land development code and zoning map. The effort to rewrite the decades old land use code have languished since the council voted to kill CodeNext last year.

RELATED: It’s official; CodeNext is dead

Council members Alison Alter of District 10 in West Austin, Leslie Pool of District 7 in North Austin and Kathie Tovo of District 9 in central Austin voted against the document. The main focus of their objections appeared to be the inclusion of so-called transition zones for the edges of neighborhoods along Austin's busier roads.

The transition zones are similar to transect zones, which allowed for more intense and denser housing on neighborhood edges, proposed in a draft of CodeNext in 2017. Transition zones would generally stretch no further than five lots into a neighborhood and would allow for a minimum of four housing units per lot.

"I am deeply concerned about the long-term consequences of the framework we put up here," Pool said before the vote. "That kind of change will eat up many neighborhoods, not only in District 7, but across the city."

Pool's district includes several neighborhoods in the northern part of Austin's core that faced many changes under CodeNext.

Another point of contention was a call to reduce minimum lot size requirements, which are generally set at 5,750 square feet. Tovo was concerned that reducing those requirements would trigger widespread demolitions. Her district encompasses large portions of central Austin that have seen more demolitions than any other part of the city.

"We are in essence incentivizing the redevelopment of those lots," Tovo said. She proposed limiting reductions to lot size minimums to undeveloped land and on developed tracts if the existing structure is preserved.

To that, Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison said having a larger minimum lot requirement "perpetuates racial and economic segregation and that is a problem."

Tovo's amendment was defeated on a 4-7 vote, with Pool, Alter and Council Member Ann Kitchen voting with Tovo in favor. That vote breakdown would be repeated several times throughout Thursday's discussion.

Kitchen, who was the most active in amending the policy guidance document, has emerged as a reliable member of that bloc of council members, which is generally more suspicious of the code rewrite. Prior to her reelection, Kitchen typically voted with the other six council members on what amounted to CodeNext proxy votes.

But in the end, Kitchen voted for the document as a whole. "I remain concerned about aspects of this," she said, "but I do share the overarching goals that are in this direction" to city staff.

The guidance document is based on a series of broad policy questions posed by City Manager Spencer Cronk, who asked the council for direction on the scope of the rewrite and how it should address housing capacity, affordable housing and parking requirements.

The council recommended the following for the overhaul of the land development code:

• creating a new land development code and zoning map concurrently

• planning for increasing the city's housing capacity by 400,000 housing units over the next 10 years

• encourage the creation of smaller scale multi-family housing developments like four-plexes

• reducing minimum parking requirements

Adler has asked for city staff to bring a draft of the new code and zoning map back to the council in five months. The goal is to adopt a new code by the end of 2019.

This article has been updated to clarify an amendment proposed by Council Member Kathie Tovo.