The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in early April on several charges, including felony drug charges.

GCSO Lt. Sarah Bigham said that on April 3, sheriff’s office investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at U.S. Highway 75 and FM 121 in Van Alstyne.

The driver, a 32-year-old man showing on jail records to be from Sherman, attempted to hide drugs he had on his person, but the officers found them, which were reportedly about five grams of methamphetamine. He went to jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance between one and four grams and tampering with physical evidence.

That same day, with information received with the suspect’s arrest, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Borrow Way, also in or near Van Alstyne. There, several deputies and investigators served that warrant and conducted their search. They found more than 300 grams of liquid methamphetamine inside the house.

Bigham said they arrested a 43-year-old woman at the house on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance more than 400 grams. Records show she was already on bail from previous charges of assault causing bodily injury-family violence, filed in December by Van Alstyne police, and insurance fraud between $2,500-$30,000, filed in February by GCSO. The bond company of those charges revoked her bail and that was reset at a total of $7,500, in addition to the $20,000 set on the drug charge. This suspect posted the total in the form of surety bonds on April 12 and was released.

Bigham said this case is still under investigation and could result in additional charges being filed.