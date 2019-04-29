DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

[Re]Verse Pitch finals

take place Tuesday

The 2019 [Re]Verse Pitch Competition final competition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Capital Factory, 701 Brazos St.

The competition awards social entrepreneurs $20,000 in innovation prizes for the top ideas using discarded materials from businesses to create new products or services. Finalists this year are Polymart, Shattering the Glasses Ceiling by Anjali Sridharan; GreenBinder by Krishna Halaharvi and Nautasha Gupta; 3D Printing From Trash by Re:3D; and Napkinz - a Fun Line of Sleeping Pillows for Kids by K&T Manufacturing.

The public can attend for free, but registration is required at austinyc.org.

AUSTIN

'OneParty' to raise funds

for diabetes foundation

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser the OneParty on Friday.

The fundraiser will include the Ginormous Golf Day at 8 a.m. at the Lions Municipal Golf Course, 2901 Enfield Road, with a golf tournament, contests, prizes and lunch. The event will continue at 6 p.m. at the Austin American-Statesman, 305 S. Congress Ave., with dinner, dancing, music from DJ Mel and auctions.

For tickets: jdrf.org.

ROUND ROCK

'Serving in Hope'

luncheon on May 15

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Austin will host its Serving in Hope luncheon at noon May 15 at St. William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock West Drive.

The fundraising event will support the services the society provides to homeless people and families in need in Central Texas. It will include a meal and stories from people who have utilized the organization’s services.

Reservations are required by May 8 by calling 512-251-6995 or emailing kanobia@ssvdp.org.

NORTH AUSTIN

ACC's Fashion Incubator

has grand opening Tuesday

Austin Community College will celebrate the grand opening of the ACC Fashion Incubator from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive.

The facility will provide industry experience and an art production space for startup designers in Austin’s fashion industry. The 7,500-square-foot facility has $13.1 million of Gerber Technology equipment and software, branded studio space, networking opportunities, wholesale products and vendors, product development support and business coaching.

For more information: austincc.edu/fashionincubator.

BUDA

Drainage work continues

in Oxbow neighborhood

As work continues on the Oxbow neighborhood drainage improvements project, the focus will shift to Bullwhip Pass starting Wednesday.

Bullwhip Pass will be closed between Oxbow Trail and RM 967 until approximately June 12. Concurrently, Oxbow Trail will reopen north of RM 967. Access will be allowed to residential properties for the duration of the project.

