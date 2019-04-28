Note: No revocations or acquittals were reported by either county for this week.

DISMISSALS

Potter County

Potter County 47th District Court

Tyler Edward Davis. Oct. 18, 2017 – Burglary of habitation, intend other felony. Dismissed April 18.

Potter County 320th District Court

Paul Scarborough Silvas. Sept. 9, 1984 – Sexual assault of adult. Dismissed April 16.

Bobby Joe Remy. Two charges: July 18, 2007 – Theft of property, more than $1,500 / less than $20,000 and Aug. 30, 2008 – Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Both dismissed April 12.

Blake Lewis. Aug. 15, 2017 – Theft of property, more than $2,500 / less than $30,000. Dismissed April 16.

Devin Cyle Seale. June 21 – Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams less than 400 grams. Dismissed April 12.

Potter County 108th District Court

Jordan Paul Deschamp. Jan. 29, 2018 – Credit or debit card abuse. Dismissed April 16.

Christopher Barclay. July 7 – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Dismissed April 15.

Randall County

Randall County 47th District Court

Jose Nicolas Rangel. Feb. 5, 2018 – Continuous violence against the family. Dismissed April 16.

Channing Donnell Bowens. May 17 – Burglary of habitation, enhanced. Dismissed April 16.

Matthew Adrian Hernandez. Dec. 11 – Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Dismissed April 16.

Randall County 251st District Court

Grady Kent Newcomb. June 25 – Sexual assault of a child. Dismissed April 15.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Richard Dale Mershon Jr. Oct. 17, 2017 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed April 5.

Daniel Guadalupe Olivarez. March 7, 2018 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed April 3.

Rex Allen Foster. May 25 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed April 2.