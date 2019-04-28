Sunday will be cloudy and warm with a high of 82 and an overnight low around 65, the National Weather Service said.

The dry, warm weather is expected to continue into Monday, with highs back in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Rain is expected to develop late Monday night, forecasters said.

Tuesday is showing a similar pattern, with possible isolated showers and highs in the lower 80s, meteorologists said.

Heading into Wednesday, strong storms and locally heavy rainfall are expected. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain are likely, forecasters said. Decent rain chances and thunderstorms are forecast for much of the area through the remainder of the week.

Here is what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 82 and overnight low around 70. A 20% chance of showers are possible around 1 a.m.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers throughout the day with a high near 81 and an overnight low around 71.

Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 82 and an overnight low around 68.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 82 and a overnight low around 65. Rain chances begin to drop in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 81 and an overnight low around 64.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 81.