The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. The district is now using a numerical grading system, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Dominos, 301 N. 23rd St., Canyon.

M & B Leathers, 4518 S. Georgia St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/94) The Rock Café, 3001 S.E. 34th Ave. Indirect connection needed on three-compartment sink (repeat violation); food manager needs to be registered (repeat violation); personnel in kitchen need to have hair pulled back at all times. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/97) Subway, 6000 S. Western St. Food in reach-in cooler at improper temperature. To be corrected within 90 days.

(C/70) Taqueria El Tapatio #3, 2301 12th Ave. Food product in walk-in freezer stored on floor; food uncovered in storage; vegetables sitting on top of bloody meat; food stored below bloody tray; prep food in walk-in not date marked (during next inspection if food not date marked all food will be discarded and an inspection fee of $81 will be applied); food in walk-in cooler at improper temperature; food in walk-in cooler needs to be in smaller containers to allow proper cooling of food product; all containers in kitchen, reach-in cooler and cooking equipment covered with food debris; debris build-up on outside of ice machine; chemicals stored with food; food and cups stored on top of shelves covered in dust and food debris; all containers holding chips need to be food grade; scoop handle stored in food product; food in hot holding at improper temperature; several lights in kitchen not operational; all bulk items not in original container must be labeled with contents; food manager and employees did not demonstrate knowledge to prevent foodborne illness; establishment does not have date marking system; hand sink used for purposes other than hand washing; hand sink blocked. (A reinspection fee of $103 has been applied for repeat request to use hand sink of washing hands only). To be corrected within 90 days.