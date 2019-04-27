Lubbock County bank deposits were up again in 2018, continuing a decades-long trend.

With 24 contributing institutions and a total of 106 offices, Lubbock County banks reported combined deposits of over $8.42 billion in June 2018, according to the most recently available data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Total deposits have increased every year since 1994, and topped over $8 billion for the first time in 2017. The data shows a 3 percent year-over-year increase in deposits from 2017 to 2018. County-wide deposits have grown 23 percent in the past five years, and 40 percent in the past 10, according to the FDIC data.

To compare, Potter and Randall Counties, which include Canyon and Amarillo, had a combined deposit total of over $6.94 billion. Midland County reported a total of $6.95 billion in deposits. Webb County, which includes Laredo and a similar population to Lubbock at about 260,000, reported deposits of $6.28 billion.

The number of institutions in Lubbock changed for the first time in six years. Lubbock-based Platinum Bank was acquired by Littlefield's AIMBank in early 2018, before deposits were reported to the FDIC in June. Mergers and bank changes announced later in the year, like Chase Bank entering the market, will be reflected in the next report.

PlainsCapital Bank, City Bank and Wells Fargo remained the first, second and third largest banks by deposits. The three institutions represent more than 45 percent of the market’s deposits.

PlainsCapital and City Bank have taken the top two spots, swapping rankings some years, for most of the century. Leaders at the two banks said people, both personal and commercial account holders, are seriously thinking about finances right now, which could have contributed to the increase in deposits.

Americans gradually decreased their household saving rate over 2018, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But that jumped in December 2018, heading into the new year. In January, households reportedly tucked away 7.5 percent of their disposable income.

PlainsCapital's West Texas Region Chairman John Owens speculated the volatile stock market and increasing interest rates have encouraged people to beef up their savings accounts. The bank saw an almost 6 percent increase from 2017 to 2018, and reported $1.6 billion in deposits.

"Everybody is stressing the fact that people need to put more money into savings," Owens said. "I think you're seeing the older generation starting to accumulate more and more wealth, and they're not going to risk that wealth, so they're starting to put it into safe havens."

Consumers are financially cautious right now given the political climate and other factors, City Bank's Chief Executive Officer and President Cory Newsom said, and are making deliberate choices with their money.

"People are really thinking their way through what they want to do," Newsom said.

City Bank, which recently filed to be a publicly-traded company, reported $1.44 billion in deposits, a 2 percent increase over the previous year.

The fourth-largest bank by deposits was Prosperity Bank, followed by Lubbock National Bank, FirstBank & Trust, Peoples Bank, Bank of America, American Bank of Commerce and Vista Bank. The only change compared to last year's list was the 10th spot, which was held by Lone Star Bank of the West last year.

Fifth-ranked Lubbock National Bank had an almost 4 percent increase in deposits over the year, with a total of over $683 million in 2018. Senior Vice President Randy Laycock attributed that to a thriving local economy and a push to work with small businesses.

Lubbock National was acquired by Amarillo National Bank, the largest banking institution in its home market, a move finalized earlier this year. Laycock said the mergers should strengthen the banks.

"I think it'll be very positive," Laycock said. "With the financial strength Amarillo National Bank gives us, our loan portfolio will see more growth, I believe. It's still locally, still locally managed. They're giving us the ability to act more quickly and more responsively."

This is the first time Vista Bank made the top 10 banks by deposits list. Compared with the other top 10, the bank experienced the largest increase in deposits year-over-year, seeing a 16 percent growth.

John Steinmetz, president and chief executive officer of Vista Bank, said he was proud of the group that brought the bank to where it is now. Vista Bank can date itself back to 1912, and is comprised of small area banks merged through the years, but has only operated under its current name since 2008.

The bank reported deposits in Lubbock County for the first time 2009, totaling $28.7 million from one office in Idalou. In 2018, its deposits from five offices in the county totaled $248.8 million - an 88 percent increase. Steinmetz gave full credit for the success to his team.

“At Vista Bank, we believe that people truly matter. It is not lost on me that our team often spends more time with each other than their own families. By investing in our people, we have been fortunate enough to attract and retain the best talent, support them on every front, and turn them loose,” Steinmetz said. “In return, they provide - pound for pound - the best service in the industry.”