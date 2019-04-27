The Stephenville Minister’s Alliance is hosting the National Day of Prayer in Stephenville from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

Each hour, the community is invited to a local house of prayer to seek God’s guidance and blessings.

Pastor Curt Plaxco, the minister’s alliance president at the Church of the Nazarene, said the National Day of Prayer is “an acknowledgement that God has truly blessed us.”

“This is just kind of a day to set aside to thank Him for what He’s done, and that also to keep praying for more, that God will continue to help us be in unity with one another,” he said.

The day begins at 7 a.m. at the courthouse.

The National Day of Prayer will continue every hour at these different churches and locations:

• 8 a.m. Cowboy Church

• 9 a.m. Valley Grove Baptist

• 10 a.m. Cornerstone Assembly of God

• 11 a.m. Timber Ridge Church

• 12 p.m. Graham St. Church of Christ

• 1 p.m. City Council Chambers

• 2 p.m. Faith Lutheran Church

• 3 p.m. Christian Reformed Church

• 4 p.m. Oakdale Methodist Church

• 5 p.m. Courthouse

• 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church

The 11-hour event will conclude at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with an hour of praise, prayer and communion.

Plaxco said that Stephenville started traveling to different churches around eight years ago.

“It’s pretty interesting to go to the different churches and see how they pray and the different style that each church has. That’s part of the uniqueness of it is just going to different churches that are different from where you normally go and pray with those Christians, so it’s pretty cool,” he said.

Plaxco hopes the community will take time out of their day and pray.

“I'm hoping that people will make it a special day and do something a little bit different than what they’ve maybe done in the past,” he added.