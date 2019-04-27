The Arts Committee of the Convention & Visitor Council held the 37th Annual Golden Nail Awards Thursday evening at the Derrick Event Center.

"This is very specific to the arts," said Kashion Smith, ACVC deputy director. "It's a way to honor the donors and volunteers that give time and money throughout the year to make the exhibits and the events come off as a big hit."

Smith said it's important to celebrate the rich cultural community in Amarillo and throughout the Texas Panhandle.

"I always like to point out the women of Amarillo, the matriarchs -- the Bivins, and Harringtons -- women that really got this culture started in our town," Smith said. "We just want to make sure that people recognize and appreciate all of the different options we have in arts in our community because you can't move to another community our size and find the ballet, the symphony, the opera; you don't have a Globe-News Center with the acoustics you find in there and the (Amarillo) Little Theatre is the longest continuing community theater in the US."

The 2018 nominations were submitted to the nine-member Golden Nail Committee in January, for which Smith said they changed their nomination requirements.

"I feel like the process was a more valuable and a more thoughtful process this year," she said. "In recent years we've gathered over 400 nominations. This year, we required one to three support letters (with the nomination), so you really had to put some time and energy into (it). We wanted to make sure that people knew that this is a huge honor."

The committed received 64 entries for the Panhandle-wide recognition, and 14 awards were given away Thursday evening. One standout Panhandle of Texas city that received multiple recognitions was Canadian.

"Canadian is real artsy and they just got a cultural district in 2018 as well, so they've got a lot happening," Smith said.

"Our gallery gives us an opportunity to give back and commit to our community. It's been a great endeavor," said Peyton Aufill.

Aufill and his wife Kimberly own Conejo Art Gallery in Canadian, where they have prominently displayed a variety of contemporary art and provided a artistic space in their community for nearly two years.

"We've (also) had community theater performances in our space, we've had community events (like) our Chamber Banquet and youth art camps -- whatever we can fill the space with when it comes to art and our community," he said. "Art is about community, no matter where you live, whether you live in a town of 2,600 or a town of 250,000. Art is very community based and our community has been fantastic supporting the arts, encouraging the arts and being very inviting to artists coming in.

"That's the only way it works no matter where you live, and Canadian has been particularly exceptional at it."