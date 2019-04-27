Editor's Note: Caprock Chronicles is edited weekly by Jack Becker, a librarian at Texas Tech University Library. Today’s article is by Bruce Cammack, Rare Book librarian for the Southwest Collection on the campus of Texas Tech. This is the first of two articles about Elliott Roosevelt’s hunting trips to Texas. Next month Cammack will relate Elliott’s second trip, which took him onto the Llano Estacado on a buffalo hunting expedition.

Mention the name Theodore Roosevelt to a Texan, and the response you will likely get will include something about the Rough Riders and San Antonio. As interesting as this story is, there is another one just as fascinating that involves Theodore’s younger brother, Elliott.

Born in 1860 into a wealthy and well-established New York family, Elliott was the epitome of health compared to sickly Theodore. But, by the time he was in his early teens, he began to suffer from sudden debilitating seizures to the point that in 1875 his parents had to remove him from his prestigious boarding school.

Elliott was probably diagnosed as suffering from a medical condition called neurasthenia. Affecting only the upper-class, doctors would routinely prescribe their patients strenuous outdoor activity. Elliott’s parents decided that this was exactly what he needed. His father believed in a vigorous muscular Christianity, while his wife was an incurable romantic who loved to delight their four children with stories from her side of the family. In addition, they had just witnessed how Theodore, through sheer determination and physical exertion, had seemingly cured himself of his incapacitating asthma.

So, in December 1875, Elliott, then just 15, accompanied by his family’s doctor and wife, left on an extended sporting tour of Texas. Arriving in Texarkana by train, they traveled to Palestine, then down to Houston, this time by private railcar. Although he was supposedly under the careful eye of his chaperones, Elliott recorded in his diary that on Sunday, January 9, he “Went to church in morning & made the round [sic] of the gambling Halls in the afternoon.”

But, Elliott’s passion lay in hunting, an emotion which he observed was shared by even prominent businessmen, who would drop everything to accompany the doctor and him. After several hunting trips, they visited Galveston. Writing home to his father, Elliott related that their four-hour train trip was followed by “a drive on the beach”, and a tour of the town, which included seeing “very large handsome” houses. Afterward, Elliott indicated he spent “a very quiet evening in the hotel parlor.”

However, his diary reveals what really took place. Elliot’s “quiet evening” was anything but. One of the locals must have shown him a different part of Galveston, as Elliott wrote that he witnessed “a poor chap with his abdomen cut open.” In fact, this was not the first time he experienced the prevalent violence of frontier Texas, as a man had been shot under his hotel window in Palestine. And, it was not going to be his last.

His next stop was Austin, and Elliott’s diary reads “A wild cat was shot in Capital grounds” and “a famous desperado was shot while I was taking my ‘night cap’ by the sheriff.” He next took the stage to San Antonio, stopping long enough in New Braunfels to observe the “disgusting exibit [sic] of the drunkeness [sic] of surrounding population.”

In San Antonio he “went with some of the boys to a mexican [sic] fandango.” But, even in the midst of a celebration there was bloodshed as Elliott tersely relates that I “had the pleasure of seeing what jealousy will do. The woman died.”

Elliott next met up with a friend of the family, General Henry Boynton Clitz, who invited him out to Fort McKavett in Menard County. After an uncomfortable stage ride, they arrived in Mason. “A fellow had been shot but a short while,” he records in his diary, “& we found him contentedly left in the P.O. [post office] with the mails and every one on a big drunk in town.” Arriving at the Fort on Feb. 3, scarcely two days later, Elliott was treated to another act of violence. Returning from a day’s hunt, they came across a man who had just been shot.

Elliott would spend a month at Fort McKavett, hunting and fishing to his heart’s pleasure, all on the government’s dime. On one occasion he bagged 21 ducks, six doves, eight hawks, and two chaparral cocks. Another time enlisted men were substituted for dogs to retrieve the downed game. Elliott also amused himself by playing card games such as whist and poker with the officers, listening to band concerts, or reading works by such serious authors as Swedenborg and Sophocles.

After leaving the Fort on March 1, Elliott kept hunting as he traveled back to San Antonio by way of Fredericksburg. Reaching New York and home on the 27th, his total expenses for his three-month Texas trip was some $1,050. In comparison, a new buggy cost less than $50, and the average skilled worker earned less than $3 a day. However, his parents must have thought their money was well spent, for less than nine months later they sent Elliott back to Texas.