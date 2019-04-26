The cast and crew of Randall High School’s one-act play “Never The Sinner” took home top honors in the Class 5A University Interscholastic League One-Act Play Contest in Round Rock Wednesday.

A panel of three judges ranked the play first among the eight schools who qualified for the state finals.

The crew is led by director Cy Scroggins and all-star cast honorees Diego Lopez, in the role of Richard Loeb, and Christian Hurd, in the role of Nathan Leopold.

"I was very, very surprised,” Scroggins said. “So very proud of my students and how classy they are. We have had an incredible year.”

The play, written by John Logan, is based on the famous Leopold and Loeb trial in Chicago in 1924 when Clarence Darrow saved the two murderers from the electric chair.

Drew Norman received honorable mention all-star cast for his portrayal of Darrow, giving Randall three acting awards –- tying the other Region I entry El Paso Burgess for most individual acting awards.

Frisco took second-place honors, and Corpus Christi – Tuloso Midway’s placed third.

Randall also qualified for the state final last year but did not place. This is Randall’s second state championship under Scroggins, who was assisted by Emmy Estes, Brooklyn James and Jonathan Romero.

Other cast and crew members include Katie Sandifer, Halie Butler, Leishson Selman, Matthew Selman, Matthew Simpson, Jesse Srader, Kenadee Hess, Mattie Freeze, Kemspon White, Christopher Mahoney, Brooklyn Hall, Aspen Malone, Zapryce Johnson, Alisha Egger, Rigdon Green, Miles Davis, Savannah Losnowsky and Keeven Houser.

Randall will present their award-winning play May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission is free. Note: Due to mature content, the play is not recommended for young audiences.