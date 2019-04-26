A little over 25 years ago, the Texas Legislature made a historic move when it formally established the pharmacy school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Founded during the 73rd legislative session, it was the first pharmacy school in West Texas and the nation’s first publicly supported pharmacy program in roughly 50 years. At the time, I had the pleasure of serving as Texas State Senator for District 28, which included Lubbock and a major portion of the South Plains.

That also was one of the first times I met Jerry Hodge.

An Amarillo native and former city mayor, Jerry was at the center of the community’s vision and efforts to secure this pharmacy school. He worked tirelessly to ensure that an idea decades-in-the-making came to fruition.

Today, the TTUHSC School of Pharmacy is ranked as one of the best in the country. The program’s growth represents the high caliber of its students, faculty and researchers. It also reflects the visionary leadership who were instrumental in the school’s foundation.

As the university’s first school to be headquartered outside of the Lubbock campus, this encouraged catalytic growth for TTUHSC Amarillo and the city’s medical district.

So, when I heard the news of Jerry’s legacy being honored through this naming, I knew it was only fitting.

Beyond his service to the Amarillo community, this region and our state, Jerry is an accomplished pharmacist and businessman who has made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical services landscape that we can all be proud of.

He grew a local pharmacy, Maxor Drugs, into a national pharmaceutical provider through Maxor National Pharmacy Services Corporation, where he was chairman and CEO for decades. He also has served on the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, including time as president, which also recently recognized his five decades of service.

There’s no doubt that Jerry is a visionary leader. Most importantly, he’s the epitome of the pioneering spirit that defines the West Texas culture and our Red Raider family.

Having Jerry H. Hodge as the namesake of the School of Pharmacy not only honors a lifetime of dedication to TTUHSC Amarillo, it brings much-deserved recognition to this program’s excellence. It enhances the national prominence of the school and each degree it confers.

Of the approximately 150 pharmacy schools across the nation, fewer than 20 are named, adding to the importance.

I congratulate Jerry and his family, the Amarillo community, Texas Tech’s Board of Regents, our Chancellor and the entire School of Pharmacy for this milestone.

Being back on the Amarillo campus and seeing the pharmacy school’s tremendous growth makes me proud of all that’s happening across the Texas Tech University System. I’m excited about what’s to come for the pharmacy school, and TTUHSC Amarillo, now with Jerry’s legacy championing the success.

John T. Montford is a former long-time State Senator who was named the first chancellor of the Texas Tech University System in 1996.