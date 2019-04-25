AUSTIN

Turn in discarded tires

at two locations Saturday

Austin-area organizations and community partners will host a Tire Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to reduce the number of discarded tires in which mosquitoes can breed.

Drop-off locations will be at Austin Resource Recovery, 2514 Business Center Drive in Southeast Austin, and Great Hills Baptist Church, 10500 Jollyville Road in Northwest Austin. The locations will also provide education on topics such as mosquito control and prevention, diseases spread by mosquitoes and recycling opportunities offered by the Austin Resource Recovery Recycle & Reuse Drop-Off Center.

Only passenger vehicle tires without a rim will be accepted. Tractor and commercial tires will not be accepted.

Attendees also will be able to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by bringing unused and expired prescriptions to be disposed of properly.

EAST AUSTIN

Dragon Boat Festival

takes place this weekend

The 21st annual Dragon Boat Festival and Races will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the northeast corner of Lady Bird Lake and Interstate 35.

Teams will race 40-foot-long boats to recreate and celebrate a 2,000-year-old Chinese tradition. The free event will include cultural music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations and a kid’s zone.

The fifth annual Dumpling Festival & Competition will be Sunday and will feature dumplings with sticky rice wrapped in bamboo leaves created by competing culinary artists. Winners will receive a cash prize.

For more information: asianamericancc.com.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Take curated tour

of streetcar exhibit

The Austin History Center, at 810 Guadalupe St., will host a curated exhibit tour of “Off the Rails: The Rise and Fall of Austin's Streetcars” from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibit documents the history of the operation of streetcars in Austin from 1875 to 1940, and it will run through May 26. Another tour will be May 18.

GEORGETOWN

Regional Animal Shelter

offering adoption special

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, at 1855 S.E. Innerloop, will waive all adoption fees on all adult dogs and cats through Sunday in its Adopters Assemble adoption special.

Each adult dog and cat will go home with current vaccinations; heartworm or feline leukemia virus test; a microchip, which the shelter will also register; a certificate for a wellness exam; and a sample of food.

The shelter is over capacity with medium and large dogs. Since April 1, the shelter has received 411 stray animals, which is 85 more animals than the same time last year.

For a list of animals available for adoption: wilcopets.org.

DRIFTWOOD

Cemetery group to honor

veterans on Saturday

The Driftwood Cemetery Association will honor interred veterans with a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Driftwood Cemetery, at the intersection of RM 150 and Elder Hill Road.

The free event will include military honors rendered by the Dripping Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars Four-Man Color Guard; guest speakers, including the chairman of the Hays County Historical Commission, Kate Johnson; Hays Precinct 4 County Commissioner Walt Smith; cemetery historian Marie Bassett; association President Stan Jones; and refreshments.

For more information: driftwoodcemetery.com.

BASTROP

Table on Main

takes place Saturday

Table on Main will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday outdoors on Main Street in downtown Bastrop.

The event will include food from downtown Bastrop restaurants and area farmers, a cocktail hour and live entertainment. Ingredients are locally sourced from the growers, producers and artisans of the Bastrop 1832 Farmers Market.

Tickets are $100 per person, and proceeds will be used for downtown beautification and promotion efforts.

For tickets and more information: bit.ly/2W9mJep.

— American-Statesman staff